Look: Jimmie Johnson Makes Opinion On Dale Earnhardt Jr. Very Clear
Dale Earnhardt Jr's races have been few and far between as he enjoys his semi-retirement in stock car racing. But last night was a big one for him as he competed in a late model stock car race for the first time in decades. Earnhardt came in third at the...
NASCAR: Possible Kevin Harvick replacement emerging for 2024?
Kevin Harvick hinted at retiring from NASCAR last year, and his contract is set to run out in 2023. Could his replacement be a familiar face?. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is still thriving in his NASCAR Cup Series career, recently picking up back-to-back wins at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Tonight
Welcome back, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary NASCAR driver was back behind the wheel on Wednesday night, racing in a late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro. Dale Jr. finished in third place, getting a huge response from the crowd. "Earnhardt Jr. made his first start in a late...
Darlington Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Darlington, South Carolina. The famed 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Darlington qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News
Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
NASCAR: Richard Childress discusses Tyler Reddick’s departure, big praise for Kyle Busch
Richard Childress talks about Tyler Reddick's departure to NASCAR's 23XI Racing and how he handles the process. Plus, Childress has major praise for Kyle Busch.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway
The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round. Chase Elliott, a...
NASCAR: Austin Dillon is the ultimate clutch driver
Following Sunday’s win at Daytona International Speedway, Austin Dillon has now qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs four times as an upset winner. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon entered this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway needing a win to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth since 2020, and by avoiding the “Big One”, he put himself in position to do that following a 199-minute rain delay.
Sore Hamlin to miss Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is still sore from last week’s late wreck at Daytona and won’t race, as planned, in the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Hamlin will be full go for the Southern 500 on Sunday, the start of the NASCAR...
NASCAR playoffs: Cup Series drivers at a glance
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open this weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. A look at the 16 drivers who reached the postseason, from the top seed to No. 16:. NOTEWORTHY: NASCAR’s most popular driver and the 2020 Cup champion leads the Cup Series this year with four victories and is the regular season champion. He’s the top seed in the playoffs and opens the first round with a 15-point advantage.
Speedway Motorsports Extends Agreement with Onward Technology to Provide FansFirst WiFi on NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekends
Speedway Motorsports and Onward Technology have partnered on a multi-year agreement to provide high-speed, wireless internet access on NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at select Speedway Motorsports facilities. The enhanced service, FansFirst WiFi, has been available during the 2022 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This fan amenity will continue at Bristol, Texas, Charlotte and Las Vegas for the upcoming NASCAR Playoff weekends and subsequent seasons to come.
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Paint Pit Wall Teal & Gold for Childhood & Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and local community members united to paint the jump pit wall teal and gold for September to recognize Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “Thank you to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation for joining us...
NASCAR: Joey Logano labels himself the championship favorite
Joey Logano doesn't lack confidence and that showed when he labeled himself the championship favorite for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
NASCAR drivers feeling the hits more in Next Gen car
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The jolts are more jarring, the impacts feel harder and the pain hangs on longer for NASCAR drivers in the first season of the Next Gen car. Stories of sore backs, headaches and damaged ribs that don’t heal as quickly as they did in the past are more common heading into the opener of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
The Munsters Star Butch Patrick Named Grand Marshal for Mission Springfield Mile I & II
Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that actor Butch Patrick will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Mission Springfield Mile I & II presented by Drag Specialties at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, on September 3-4. Among his extensive list of acting credits that spans...
