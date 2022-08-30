Ann Demeulemeester is a designer more concerned with projecting a vision, than with the final form that it takes. Although best-known for her work in fashion, she segued into that pathway having studied fine art. It was during this time that her creativity became focused on people, and in turn, the effect design can have on a personal level. In 1978, and with this in mind, she went on to study fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp until 1981, a period during which she became one of the so-called “Antwerp Six” – flanked by Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs, and Marina Yee. Together, the group put Belgium on the map for fashion – and later, through her eponymous label, Kortrijk-born Demeulemeester developed her own reputation for putting out collections that featured exhaustively thought-out cuts, teamed with a sense of darkness. In November 2013, however, she announced her departure from the fashion house, choosing Margiela alumni Sébastien Meunier as her successor as artistic director.

