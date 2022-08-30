Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
"Using New Ways to Create Beauty is Exciting": Ann Demeulemeester on Turning Her Attention to Furniture
Ann Demeulemeester is a designer more concerned with projecting a vision, than with the final form that it takes. Although best-known for her work in fashion, she segued into that pathway having studied fine art. It was during this time that her creativity became focused on people, and in turn, the effect design can have on a personal level. In 1978, and with this in mind, she went on to study fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp until 1981, a period during which she became one of the so-called “Antwerp Six” – flanked by Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs, and Marina Yee. Together, the group put Belgium on the map for fashion – and later, through her eponymous label, Kortrijk-born Demeulemeester developed her own reputation for putting out collections that featured exhaustively thought-out cuts, teamed with a sense of darkness. In November 2013, however, she announced her departure from the fashion house, choosing Margiela alumni Sébastien Meunier as her successor as artistic director.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer
A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Gets Arranged With Bold Pink Uppers
Implementing new footwear technologies is certainly what has a knack for, and one of its most innovative creations is FlyEase. The assistive footwear technology has been infused into various models across its lifestyle and performance categories, but one that took things a step further was the Nike Go FlyEase as it was the first true hands-free sneaker. After releasing in several colorways already, the assistive silhouette is making its way back to the frontlines in a bold pink colorway.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Penny Hardaway's Air Foamposite One PE Is Being Re-Released
Following the release of last year, the Foamposite silhouette is now ready to come back in a big way as Nike recently announced the return of the “Metallic Red” colorway and now declares the release of Penny Hardaway‘s rare Foamposite One PE in “White.”. First worn...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the MMW NIKE ZOOM 005 Slide
After an exciting debut surrounding 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, Matthew M Williams’ MMW. ZOOM 005 Slide is now set to release. The initial triple black colorway and follow-up “Light Bone” are the launch options while the more recently teased “Volt/Black” is expected to hit shelves later in the year. This design is the latest entry in the ongoing partnership between Matthew M Williams and Nike, following the Nike Zoom MMW 4 which debuted in late 2020.
hypebeast.com
Latto Shares "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Flo Milli, Chloë Bailey and More
Latto has dropped off the official music video for “It’s Givin,” from her most recent album, 777. The visual, directed by Chandler Lass, includes a slew of notable cameos from Flo Milli, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown and more. Collectively, members of Latto’s featured posse perform technical choreography, engage in a series of intimate photoshoots and bring chaos to an otherwise bland office throughout the nearly-three-minute video.
hypebeast.com
A Gamer Is Selling His Collection of Almost Every Console Ever Made For $1 Million USD
A French collector by the handle Kario30 is now selling his massive collection of almost every single video game console ever made for a whopping $1 million USD over on eBay. The entire collection includes some 2,400 different machines that span the past half a century and covers basically every brand you can imagine, with all the standard and different colored versions of consoles/handhelds and even limited editions accounted for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Childish Looks To Take You Out of This World With Its Spooky Hoodie Release
Birmingham is quickly becoming a city full of fresh ideas and creative individualism. Recently, the midlands were blessed with an impressive collection from rising brand Bene Culture, and now fellow Brummy label Childish is presenting its latest hoodie. Launched by friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry – after gaining strong popularity on YouTube — the pair have quickly broken out of the mold of “YouTuber merch,” by curating intricately-designed pieces that combine top-quality brushback jersey and bright graphics that hold individualized narratives.
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Introduces the Free Hiker 2
As part of adidas’ United by Summits campaign, the Three Stripes has introduced an updated version of its iconic Free Hiker with the Free Hiker 2. Connecting with this launch,. TERREX has presented the My Summits initiative, inviting all individuals and groups to apply to have their own summit-reaching...
hypebeast.com
Don't Try to Wear Balenciaga's Le Cagole Boot Bag On Your Feet
Is it a bag? Is it a pair of boots? No, it’s Balenciaga‘s Le Cagole Boot Bag, a wild take on the Le Cagole boots that have become a staple in any Y2K lover’s rotation that now sees them transformed into a daily carry. Unpacking the bag,...
hypebeast.com
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Serves Up a Minimalist Chino Series
After arriving on the scene with a collaboration-heavy debut collection involving the likes of NEEDLES, NOMA t.d., HYSTERIC GLAMOUR, AMBUSH , and MINEDENIM, WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto returns back to basics with a monochrome Chino series. Existing as an original brand that reconstructs elements extracted from the essence of Yohji Yamamoto, WILDSIDE introduces unisex and modern styles with an emphasis on functionality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Kim Kardashian Is the Queen of Balenciaga Winter 2022
Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.
hypebeast.com
Match Your Air Jordan 1s With Your Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus
New York-based creative studio Ceeze is keeping busy. Most recently, it has been focusing its attention on positively affecting environmental impacts through its fashion and sneaker upcycling projects — best seen with its “Victory” chair that features over 30 pairs of Air Jordans within the wooden structure. Now, Ceeze is presenting its new Tiffany Nautilus 5711-inspired Air Jordan 1.
hypebeast.com
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
hypebeast.com
CDG's 'Pokémon' Collab Will Comprise Over 30 Pieces
As if Pokémon‘s collaboration with Balmain wasn’t enough, COMME des GARÇONS‘ CDG subsidiary has swooped in with yet another teaser of its upcoming collab with the beloved videogame and cartoon franchise. First seen two weeks ago in August, the upcoming collaboration had been kept under...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 Boot Collection Breaks Gender Conventions
Balenciaga‘s Winter 2022 show, “360° Collection,” has been well-documented this week. From Kim Kardashian fronting the dystopian campaign to product releases like the Trash Pouch and Le Cagole Boot Bag, Demna is launching this collection with immediate effect and brutal headline-grabbing impact. Now, more products have been released on a pre-order basis, notably four pairs of boots (actual boots, not bags) that bend the gender norms.
hypebeast.com
Blondey McCoy’s Thames London Is Returning With "Children Revisited" Capsule
Blondey McCoy is one of London’s best-known skateboarders. After being a part of the Palace Wayward Boys Choir that formed the backbone of U.K. skate brand Palace, McCoy has gone on to evolve as a modern-day workaholic. Much like his former skate colleague Lucien Clarke — who recently joined the DC Shoes Skate Team — McCoy has continued to juggle many passion projects that stretch across skating, art, publishing, and jewelry; all of which he fits in between running his brand, Thames London.
hypebeast.com
The Great Louis Vuitton Battle
Is a blockbuster luxury house, and it’s looking for its next hitmaker. High-profile collaborations and celebrity-status Artistic Directors have seen it become a reshaper of the fashion scape (while also making a case for logomania). But there’s more to LV than its red carpet status and mass appeal, and since its foundations in 1854, it has played home to a roster of visionaries that have taken the brand’s foundations and translated them within contemporary realms.
hypebeast.com
032c's FW22 "GUILTY" Collection Is Fascinated With Sleaze
There’s an industrial current that trickles throughout 032c‘s identity, an understanding that its clothes — seemingly from just another avant-garde label — are in fact littered with references to the gritty side of Berlin’s rave scene, expressed by the community’s ability to take workwear and garments from other industries and make them fit for partying. It’s something that has infiltrated 032c’s collections since the beginning, and this remains the focal point of Fall/Winter 2022‘s “GUILTY” drop.
Comments / 0