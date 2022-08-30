Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
3 Braves free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.
Dodgers: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone
Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
3 St. Louis Cardinals surprise second-half studs
The St. Louis Cardinals have surged since the All-Star Break with help from a few unexpected sources. Sure, everyone knows how good Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are, though it’s debatable whether anyone expected them to be this good. And Adam Wainwright continues to excel as he crosses the threshold into his 40s. But there have been some surprising contributors in the second half that have helped the Cardinals surge well ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central division.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central
A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Cardinals: How St. Louis should structure their roster for playoffs
The Cardinals have a wealth of talent on their roster, who makes the cut when it comes to October?. The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a tear for the month of August, and have now become legit contenders for the National League pennant. For most of the regular season, the narrative has been whether the Cardinals have enough talent to make the postseason, but now the conversation has shifted to who gives the club the best chance to win a World Series.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Michelle Smallmon Leaving 101 ESPN: Who Is the Sports Radio Host?
Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.
Comments / 0