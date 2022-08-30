ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Labor Day Weekend with the Round Rock Express

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, September 2nd, Saturday, September 3 and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The #RRExpress host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at #DellDiamond this week. See you there!
ROUND ROCK, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Austin Ghost Tours

Looking for something really cool to do for Halloween? Come check out the Austin Ghost Tour for chills and thrills Fri., Oct. 21, 7-10pm. The tour will start at the former site of the mansion of the President of the Republic of Texas then a quick walk to the Stephen F. Austin where ghosts have “issues” with the living. The last stop will be The Driskill Hotel where ghosts are known to linger and listen. Bus transportation is provided. For adults 21 and older. Register online here: https://bit.ly/3cChd1L.
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest’ Set for September

Texas is known for many things, and apparently, mermaids are one of them. The “Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest” starts in September in the city of San Marcos. Mermaids are honored in “San Marvelous” with a festival and fair in recognition of their role as guardians of the San Marcos River.
SAN MARCOS, TX

