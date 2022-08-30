Read full article on original website
Related
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reports Solid Q3-2022 Results; Here are the Numbers
Broadcom’s Fiscal Q3-2022 results came in better than expected both in terms of earnings per share and revenue. Similarly, the company issued guidance that was ahead of expectations. Analysts are also unanimously bullish on the stock, and it’s easy to see why. After market close today, semiconductor giant...
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock in the Line of Fire as U.S.-China Cold War Intensifies
Nvidia, which is already in rough waters, has been jolted by another thunderstorm that could hurt its top line by $400 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies might put about $400 million of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) third-quarter sales at stake. In an SEC filing, the chip maker recently informed its stakeholders that the U.S. government has imposed new licensing requirements on the future export of its most advanced A100 and upcoming H100 integrated circuits to China (including Hong Kong), and Russia, effective immediately.
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s understand why NTNX, VEEV, OKTA, PSTG, and AI stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the...
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
Microsoft must respond to the UK antitrust regulator’s concerns about the Activision Blizzard buyout deal in order to avoid more scrutiny. MSFT stock could come under pressure if the deal fails, but TipRanks insights show the stock remains investors’ favorite for now. Microsoft’s (MSFT) plan to acquire videogame...
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
Easing Regulatory Hurdle Puts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock in the Limelight
The breakthrough agreement between the United States and China’s financial regulators is easing Alibaba’s delisting fears. Still, the e-commerce giant remains exposed to high political risks and COVID-19 uncertainty that can weigh on its stock. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) got some respite from...
Weibo Reports Q2 Earnings: Here are the Results
Weibo reported its Q2 results, which came in better than analysts’ expectations. However, headwinds are likely to remain going forward. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) recently reported earnings for its second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.46, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.43 per WB share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Plummeting Despite Q2 Beat?
MongoDB delivered solid Q2 results that surpassed analysts’ expectations. However, its stock slumped in the pre-market session as widening losses and a fear of a slowdown in its business irked investors. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is plunging in Thursday’s pre-market trading even with a Q2 beat. A wider-than-expected Q3 loss...
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock: Doubts Persist Despite FTC Defeat
Illumina won against the FTC before an administrative law judge in the Grail acquisition case. However, uncertainties persist for Illumina stock considering that the FTC has another opening to try to scuttle the Grail merger. Moreover, EU regulators have issues with the deal. Despite the challenges, TipRanks’ insights show that retail investors are bullish on ILMN stock.
Is Match Group Stock (NASDAQ:MTCH) the Perfect Match for Your Portfolio?
Match Group’s latest round of earnings was a major drag on a stock that has considerable negative momentum. With a weak outlook and distant competitive threats that could be waiting in the metaverse, investors should put in extra due diligence before buying the dip. Shares of dating platform service...
Which Severely-Battered Stock Has the Most Turnaround Potential?
The market sell-off has caused a considerable amount of pain in a select few companies that seem well-poised to come roaring back over the next year. Here are three of the hardest-hit firms that Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
Bed Bath & Beyond stock has fallen sharply today, following news of more share dilution to come as well as cost-cutting initiatives and poor preliminary results. Shares of the home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) are down significantly today after the company announced plans to sell more shares to raise money while looking to save money by closing stores and cutting its staff. In addition, BBBY’s preliminary Q2-2022 results are disappointing.
Tyson Foods Stock: Pricing Power to Result in Record Profits?
Tyson Foods is benefiting from current market conditions, and the company should achieve record earnings this year, powered by its robust pricing leverage. The stock remains an interesting pick, with a decent dividend and a relatively-cheap valuation. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is a food producer, and it’s presently enjoying fantastic...
Can Innovation Save Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock?
Roku stock is stuck in the gutter, but the bulls, like Cathie Wood, continue to stand by the name in such a trying moment. Though catalysts are few and far between, I wouldn’t underestimate the firm’s ability to innovate its way to a higher multiple. Shares of video-streaming...
Why Webjet (ASX:WEB) shares have taken off
After being floored by the COVID-19 tourism downturn, Webjet’s market figures are taking flight again. Webjet Group (WEB) shares soared after the company announced its bookings are now tracking at 95% of pre-pandemic levels, bouncing back strongly from the COVID-19 induced tourism industry downturn. Webjet presented the positive news...
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
Due to increased risk aversion in the stock market, RingCentral’s stock has performed direly this year, dropping more than 75%. However, the company is unlikely to have ended its downtrend. I am bearish on RingCentral stock (NYSE:RNG) as some significant headwinds are weighing on this business and will continue...
SNAP Stock (NYSE:SNAP): 20% Layoff News Triggered Price Jump
Snap’s announcement of a 20% layoff and focus on profitability was delightfully welcomed by shareholders. However, the loss of key executives makes the analysts cautious about the stock’s trajectory. Shareholders welcomed the news of the layoff at Snap Inc. (SNAP), pushing the stock higher yesterday. The American camera...
Altria Stock (NYSE:MO): The All-Weather Dividend King Strikes Again
Altria is well-positioned to keep producing robust cash flows in the current market environment. The company’s capital returns continue to advance, while the most recent dividend increase should reinvigorate investor interest in the stock. Shares remain cheap, offering a wide margin of safety as well. Altria Group (NYSE: MO),...
Tesla Stock: Can It Hold Its Sky-High Multiple?
Tesla stock has yet to suffer the implosion that many other pandemic darlings have endured in 2022. As Elon Musk continues to impress the Street, it’s difficult to gauge what’s in store as the EV king drives straight into economic storm clouds. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been...
