Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin beats the heat by beating Capital Christian 42-19
What appeared would be a good matchup for Rocklin turned into a rout, as the Thunder football team handed visiting Capital Christian a 42-19 defeat Saturday morning. The Cougars (0-3) struck first by scooping up a Rocklin fumble and taking it to the Thunder 18-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Ryder Trantham tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to receiver Kayne Clark for a 6-0 lead following a missed point after.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal 2022 Best of the Best Award Winners announced in today's paper
The votes from readers have been tallied and the results are in for the 2022 Auburn Journal Best of the Best awards. Look for these special publications in Saturday's Auburn Journal where you will find all the winners from the Auburn and Colfax in two special inserts. If you can't...
goldcountrymedia.com
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
goldcountrymedia.com
99-yard touchdown pass highlights West Park rout of Pleasant Grove
All of 14 games into its varsity football program, West Park quarterback Develle Barksdale and receiver Julian Niulala put their names in the high school’s record book – with a permanent marker. The seniors connected on a 99-yard pass and run for a touchdown that highlighted the Panthers’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Zebras offensive and defensive lines struggle against Casa Roble
The Lincoln High football team suffered their first loss of the season on alumni night in a 29-21 game against Casa Roble High on Friday when the Zebras were unable to contain the Rams-run game. Despite only one of the Rams’ four touchdowns being a rushing touchdown, players such as...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson
Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Chefs, books, FOL Auburn, Gold Country Fair, quilts
I had a good time at Hot August Night on July 17. This was the Auburn Grace Church’s fundraiser, and lots of guest chefs participated. I promoted Silver Screen Classic Movies. I recognized several chefs: Healing Pastures, with chef Honey Cowan; Acres of Hope, with Linda Graham; Auburn Host...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mary Alice Baker 10/21/1940 - 7/25/2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Alice Baker of Roseville, California. Mary was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 25th, 2022, while vacationing in her favorite place, Fort Bragg with family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs show bite in 65-0 shutout of Edison
Edison is the not the opponent Serra was a week ago when they visited Prairie City Stadium. After beating Folsom last week, 17-12, Serra won another big game Friday night at De La Salle, 24-21, while the Vikings fell to 0-3 after Folsom whipped them 65-0 on Friday night. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Identity theft, destroying or concealing evidence, tear gas possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 17. Jeremy Richard Kraegal, 32, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant...
Comments / 0