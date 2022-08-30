ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Altuve’s Wife Nina Made Her Instagram Public & It Shows A Sweet Side To The MLB Star

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
Everyone sees the seriousness of sports stars in the middle of game mode, but off the field or court, they, too, are human.

Recently, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's wife Nina made her Instagram account public, and it shows a glimpse at the baseball pro's personal life with his family.

Take a scroll through the social media page and you'll see pictures of the supportive wife attending games at Minute Maid Park with her daughters and celebrating team wins in the postseason, but you'll also catch the Venezualan couple enjoying the offseason together.

The Altuves are actually high school sweethearts who have been married since they were teenagers back in 2006.

There's even some proof way back on Nina's feed of the couple in their home country when she posted a throwback on Valentine's day one year.

It's safe to say Nina is a ride-or-die who has been there long before the All-Star second baseman found success in the big leagues back in 2011, and became what many people regard as one of the greatest players of current times.

Nina, a bioanalyst, also mentions in her IG bio that she is a full-time mom.

She takes the girls to many of the Houston games to support their father and call themselves the "Altuve Fan Club."

When they aren't in sports mode, you can find the family hanging out in their Houston home, and traveling the world together, too.

From Chicago and California to various tropical destinations and Europe, the couple seems to never leave their daughters behind.

