Prince William County, VA

Donna G
2d ago

Biden will lower the standard of living for Americans ..the bill is coming due for all his spending on your next tax bill and will continue for life.

7
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
cbs19news

Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Financial reports show wide difference between Moore and Cox

The race for governor in Maryland is no contest when it comes to raising money. Campaign finance reports filed on Monday show Democratic candidate Wes Moore is far outraising his Republican opponent Dan Cox and has much more in the bank to spend between now and Election Day. The reports...
MARYLAND STATE
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

