Sacramento, CA

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center in December

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/30/22 03:49

SACRAMENTO – Looking to take your mind off the extreme heat coming a little later this week?

Maybe making some winter plans will help cool things off.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour dates on Monday.

Sacramento will have its Christmas season date with the prog-rock group on Dec. 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Two shows are scheduled for that date, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public open on Sept. 16.

