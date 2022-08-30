Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sheriff candidates meet the crowd
The two Democrats running for Dukes County sheriff, incumbent Robert Ogden and challenger Erik Blake, faced off during the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard. The event, the first in-person candidate forum on the Island in two years, took place in the packed Oak Bluffs library meeting room Tuesday evening, one week away from the state primary elections.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury boards won’t listen
In Marc Rosenbaum`s recent appearance before the West Tisbury select board (WTSB), he is absolutely correct about the noise levels in West Tisbury. Where he makes a big error is in asking the WTSB, or for that matter, any W.T. board, to solve a problem. They are much better at creating problems, and excel at doing nothing. Steamship Authority vessels have a large poster stating “All towns have strictly enforced noise regulations. Please respect your neighbors.” It says nothing about the laissez faire W.T. town boards.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury focuses on Howes House
The Howes House building committee plans to gather a focus group rather than relying on a survey to determine what folks want for the future of the building. The committee met Tuesday morning for the first time since its name was changed. According to committee member Bernadette Lyons, the committee...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. Police seize nearly a kilo of cocaine
Two people were arraigned on drug charges in Edgartown District Court Friday morning following the seizure of 850 grams of cocaine (nearly a kilo). Judge Benjamin Barnes set combined bail for Shamar Hayatt, 33, at $2,200 — far less than the $26,000 ADA Matt Palazzolo requested. Hayatt was arraigned on a charge of trafficking 100 grams or more, less than 200 grams of cocaine distribution of a class B substance, and possession of a class B substance with the intent to distribute.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury deals with Trust issues
The West Tisbury select board found itself in a pickle during its Wednesday, August 31, meeting over a botched permission process for an auction. According to West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand, resident Sue Whiting requested a special permit to hold an auction at Grange Hall on Friday. Rand said West Tisbury building inspector Joseph Tierney signed off on the permit but backtracked on Monday realizing he “made a mistake thinking it was another type of event” and “rescinded” his signature “due to the commercial sales aspect.” The decision was also made because the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Grange, has been told the limit of events that can be done on the property without needing “some sort of zoning relief for an expansion of pre-existing nonconforming use” has been reached.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Get ready to vote
We know you’re still basking in the glow of another successful summer on Martha’s Vineyard. Some of our favorite traditions were back in full swing, with no restrictions — the Oak Bluffs fireworks, the Ag Fair, the Edgartown fireworks and parade among them. We were pleased to be able to attend some great public events at the Tabernacle, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, and, of course, we were thrilled to be able to host some of the Island’s most gifted authors at our Islanders Write event at Featherstone Center for the Arts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. residents speak out about Howes House
West Tisbury residents virtually gathered to discuss the future of Howes House during a select board meeting on Wednesday, August 31. The topic of Howes House’s potential use was brought up during a previous board meeting, but needed to be delayed to be posted on the agenda to allow more people to participate.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend called ‘monstrous success’
They battled a flooded field from a thunderstorm that required Friday night’s concert to be evacuated, traffic snarls due to the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge opening two nights in a row, and escalating costs that put the three-day music festival about $2 million in the hole, but still Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein called this year’s three-day event a “monstrous success.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Have Faith: A new spiritual leader
I first met Rabbi Giulia Fleishman years ago when I was working at the West Tisbury library. She exudes the word “kindness” from the moment you meet her. Giulia is still involved with the M.V. Hebrew Center, although she was ordained a rabbi herself this past May after five years of study. During that time, she interned at what is now called 2Life Communities, a nonprofit that helps elders “age in community.” I remember talking to Giulia when she was working there, and she loved it, and now she’s been named director of spiritual care for 2Life Communities.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Confidential: Move into a brand new home
Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. As you travel around the Island these days,...
