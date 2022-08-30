Water issues plague Lapeer, St. Clair Counties following water main break and potential lead contamination

Read full article on original website
Fourth water main break leaves some in Caro under another boil advisory
Parts of Caro are under a boil advisory after a fourth water main break was found on Tuesday, August 30. The advisory was announced by the city government yesterday, August 31, with the announcement on Facebook noting that residents of Gilford Road living between the water tower located at Hooper Street’s intersection with Gilford and the western city limits will need to boil their water until further notice, due to loss of water pressure while crews attempted to fix the break.
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Did a tornado hit northern Macomb County? Experts say a 'Gustnado' more likely
Residents and witnesses in northern Macomb County believe a tornado touched down and caused widespread damage on Monday, but weather experts say not so fast.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
Developer, architect offer information, update on proposed Moceri project ahead of public hearing
LAKE ORION — The Moceri Companies are proposing three new developments along the M-24 corridor that would represent an investment of more than $90 million to create new multi-unit residences. And the project has raised a lot of questions and concerns from residents. The Lake Orion Planning Commission will...
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
Female Entrepreneur & Solo Parent Expands Business to Port Huron
Ft. Gratiot, Port Huron, MI – Krista Ward, Owner of KM5 Massage LLC, has expanded her Ft. Gratiot massage therapy business with a new location in downtown Port Huron and the addition of two licensed massage therapists. KM5 South, a wellness studio and boutique, will celebrate with an Open House on September 7th from 6-8 PM.
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Three-Car Crash In Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills that killed a woman and injured two others. The crash happened at the intersection of Adams and [..]
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
Work begins on new sheriff boathouse
MACOMB COUNTY — For nearly 50 years, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Sheriff Division has been served by a single boathouse at the eastern edge of Harrison Township. But on Tuesday, Aug. 30, county officials broke ground on a project to replace the aging facility with a brand-new headquarters for the Marine Division.
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
