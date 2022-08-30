Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank Shares Alarming Rise in Families Seeking Food in Arizona
Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, told The Arizona Sun Times that the number of families seeking food in Arizona has risen in recent months. “To give you an example at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Brown said Friday. “We’re still getting the final numbers...
beckerspayer.com
10 recently inked payer contracts
From several state's awarding Medicaid contracts to agreements with providers over in-network rates, these are 10 recently inked contracts with payers reported by Becker's since Aug. 5:. CMS chose Maximus Federal Services Sept. 1 for a $6.6 billion contract to operate Medicare and ACA plan customer service centers nationwide for...
citysuntimes.com
ADHS: Booster targeting latest variants are especially important for older Arizonans
Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes
Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Covenant Health terminate contract
A contract between Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health expired Aug. 31, leaving almost 9,000 individuals without in-network coverage. Covenant, which is owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, operates seven hospitals in Texas and New Mexico. KYYW reported a statement from Covenant Sept. 1: "Covenant's goal has been to reach fair...
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
beckerspayer.com
11 payers entering, exiting markets
From new ACA plans from Cigna to several states awarding Medicaid contracts, these are 11 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets since Aug. 10:. UPMC Health Plan will be offered to Medicaid members across Pennsylvania starting Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Iowa said Aug. 31 it...
beckerspayer.com
The issues BCBS of Massachusetts' incoming CEO wants to tackle
Incoming Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Sarah Iselin said affordability is priority No. 1 when she assumes the role Jan. 1, the Boston Business Journal reported Sept. 2. Ms. Iselin said she also wants to improve members' experiences navigating the healthcare system and insurance benefits. "That moment when...
kjzz.org
Why more Arizona workers are turning to unions
Interest in labor unions has been growing nationally — and in Arizona. During the first nine months of the federal fiscal year, the National Labor Relations Board saw efforts to unionize spike nearly 60%. In Arizona, it increased more than 50%. Why nonprofit employees unionized. Corey Lycopolus had just...
realestatedaily-news.com
Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizonans encouraged to participate in 30 Days, 30 Ways to prepare for emergencies￼
PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies. In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days,...
KTAR.com
Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport
PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
KTAR.com
New data shows most school voucher applicants aren’t from Arizona public schools
PHOENIX — New data was released this week showing who’s applying for a recently expanded program that allows Arizona taxpayer dollars to be spent on private school tuition and other educational expenses. Nearly 6,800 applications were submitted to the Arizona Department of Education over the last two weeks...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
AZFamily
Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Measles cases in Maricopa County serve as reminder to get vaccinated. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa...
KTAR.com
USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus
PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
Is Arizona's drinking water affecting your kid's vaccine? State officials working to find out after new EPA advisory
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is set to screen all of the state's 1,500 drinking water systems after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advised a pair of "forever chemicals" are linked to lowering a certain vaccine's response in children. In June, the EPA lowered its recommended guidelines after studies found...
