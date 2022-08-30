ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

beckerspayer.com

10 recently inked payer contracts

From several state's awarding Medicaid contracts to agreements with providers over in-network rates, these are 10 recently inked contracts with payers reported by Becker's since Aug. 5:. CMS chose Maximus Federal Services Sept. 1 for a $6.6 billion contract to operate Medicare and ACA plan customer service centers nationwide for...
azbigmedia.com

Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes

Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Covenant Health terminate contract

A contract between Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health expired Aug. 31, leaving almost 9,000 individuals without in-network coverage. Covenant, which is owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, operates seven hospitals in Texas and New Mexico. KYYW reported a statement from Covenant Sept. 1: "Covenant's goal has been to reach fair...
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
beckerspayer.com

11 payers entering, exiting markets

From new ACA plans from Cigna to several states awarding Medicaid contracts, these are 11 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets since Aug. 10:. UPMC Health Plan will be offered to Medicaid members across Pennsylvania starting Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Iowa said Aug. 31 it...
beckerspayer.com

The issues BCBS of Massachusetts' incoming CEO wants to tackle

Incoming Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Sarah Iselin said affordability is priority No. 1 when she assumes the role Jan. 1, the Boston Business Journal reported Sept. 2. Ms. Iselin said she also wants to improve members' experiences navigating the healthcare system and insurance benefits. "That moment when...
kjzz.org

Why more Arizona workers are turning to unions

Interest in labor unions has been growing nationally — and in Arizona. During the first nine months of the federal fiscal year, the National Labor Relations Board saw efforts to unionize spike nearly 60%. In Arizona, it increased more than 50%. Why nonprofit employees unionized. Corey Lycopolus had just...
realestatedaily-news.com

Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizonans encouraged to participate in 30 Days, 30 Ways to prepare for emergencies￼

PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies. In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days,...
KTAR.com

Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport

PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com

'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
KTAR News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
KTAR.com

USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus

PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
