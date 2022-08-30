Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State University sending seeds to space
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Science has done it again. Instead of planting seeds in the ground, Michigan State University scientists are sending them to outer space. The Arabidopsis thaliana seeds inside Michigan State’s plant biology laboratories are ready for a first-class flight to infinity and beyond. “So the...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day. It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back. If you bring three non-perishable...
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan linked Prison Creative Arts project helps turn lives around
(WXYZ) — “It was one of the worst times of my life,” said Steven Campbell. The last time Campbell was on the news he was facing 30 years in prison. This time the story i a little different. “I’m making an impact in a good way,” Campbell....
Tv20detroit.com
EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Novi boil water advisory has been lifted
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly three days under a boil water advisory after Monday’s storms and power outages, the city of Novi announced Thursday that the advisory has been lifted after conducting water quality testing. Boil water advisories for Commerce Township and Walled Lake were lifted Wednesday.
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel turns down debate with DePerno, cites investigation into election tampering
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced she will not participate in any debates against opponent Matthew DePerno ahead of the 2022 midterm election. In a statement released by her campaign, Nessel says holding a debate would be inappropriate after the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
Tv20detroit.com
Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
Tv20detroit.com
Tribar given conditional approval to resume discharge to Wixom wastewater plant
(WXYZ) — The City of Wixom has given Tribar Technologies conditional approval to resume wastewater discharge to the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a statement from the city. Tribar was issued a cease and desist after a chemical spill in August. Hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical, was reportedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
U-M nurses vote to authorize strike over alleged unfair labor practices
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to authorize a strike to protest what they are calling unfair labor practices. Over the past week, members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council have been voting. The Michigan Nurses Association says 96% of 4,000 nurses voted yes, giving leaders the authority to call a strike.
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Board of Commissioners approve gun buyback program
(WXYZ) — As the state tries to combat the rise in gun violence, Oakland County joins the list of areas implementing a gun buyback program. The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved funding for the program with a 14 to 4 vote Thursday night. This means going forward, police...
Tv20detroit.com
Decision on abortion rights proposal coming today
(WXYZ) — The State Board of Canvassers which is made up of two democrats and two republicans will be meeting today to decide if an abortion rights proposal will be on the November ballot. The 'Reproductive Freedom for All' petition got more than the 425,000 signatures needed to qualify...
Comments / 0