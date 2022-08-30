Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
11 payers entering, exiting markets
From new ACA plans from Cigna to several states awarding Medicaid contracts, these are 11 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets since Aug. 10:. UPMC Health Plan will be offered to Medicaid members across Pennsylvania starting Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Iowa said Aug. 31 it...
beckerspayer.com
10 recently inked payer contracts
From several state's awarding Medicaid contracts to agreements with providers over in-network rates, these are 10 recently inked contracts with payers reported by Becker's since Aug. 5:. CMS chose Maximus Federal Services Sept. 1 for a $6.6 billion contract to operate Medicare and ACA plan customer service centers nationwide for...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Covenant Health terminate contract
A contract between Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health expired Aug. 31, leaving almost 9,000 individuals without in-network coverage. Covenant, which is owned by Renton, Wash.-based Providence, operates seven hospitals in Texas and New Mexico. KYYW reported a statement from Covenant Sept. 1: "Covenant's goal has been to reach fair...
beckerspayer.com
The issues BCBS of Massachusetts' incoming CEO wants to tackle
Incoming Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts CEO Sarah Iselin said affordability is priority No. 1 when she assumes the role Jan. 1, the Boston Business Journal reported Sept. 2. Ms. Iselin said she also wants to improve members' experiences navigating the healthcare system and insurance benefits. "That moment when...
