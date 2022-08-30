Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. New restaurant coming to college neighborhood: For decades, Saluda's restaurant has sat as one of the few fine dining spots in Five Points, the nightlife and entertainment district popular with college students. Longtime owner Steve Cook told Free Times this week that he's set his sights on opening a new restaurant in the district. While there's no set location or timeline, it'll be something to keep on your radar.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO