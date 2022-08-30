ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gin Lee

Barbecued country-style pork ribs

Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
Gin Lee

Homemade old-fashioned potato chips

If you love potato chips, but not the amount of salt that is in them, why not consider making your own? Making homemade chips is really simple. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can control the amount of salt that's added to them.
thecountrycook.net

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies

Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
Gin Lee

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Thrillist

You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October

Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October. Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:. August 19...
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Mashed

Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way

Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
