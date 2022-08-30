Read full article on original website
Thomas Dale Blackman, 67, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Ambassador Health in Sidney, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
Steve Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Steve Putnam Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:Steve passed away on Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022,...
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of the Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Luke Bryan ticket giveaway for Applejack
NEBRASKA CITY- While in Nebraska City during the Applejack weekend, check out some of these places in town to see where you can get registered to win tickets to Luke Bryan in Murdock on September 22nd. *Contests are held independent of B103, and may vary depending on the location. Applejack...
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
Sidney holds off Stanton in state-rated Corner opener
(Sidney) -- Sidney kicked off their Corner Conference slate with a five-set win over Stanton in a battle of state-ranked foes Thursday night. "Early on, this is great," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "Stanton's a good team. They're scrappy. For the girls to come out on the first conference night and get a win is important.
Volunteers needed as Shenandoah hosts annual Wabash Trace Marathon races Sept. 10
(Shenandoah) -- The annual series of Wabash Trace Marathon Races will take place in Shenandoah and the surrounding areas September 10, and volunteers are still needed to help stage the event. There are three races at the event, which include a traditional marathon, a half-marathon and a marathon relay. The...
Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
K-9 Raiko retires from Clarinda PD
(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired. K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
Mills County Super Board hears Glenwood superintendent's update
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs. Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
Meet Florida Man, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Have you ever wanted to experience Florida without leaving the comfort of your Nebraska home? Well, does the shelter have the dog for you. Florida Man is a...
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
