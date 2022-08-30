Read full article on original website
Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight in mid-September
The city of Pharr plans to shut down RGV Angel Flight — a helicopter that responds to emergency medical calls in Hidalgo County — on Sept. 15. Pharr announced the decision Thursday in a memo distributed to local governments by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. “The...
Video: Cortez: 37 percent of Hidalgo County children are food insecure
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez provided some sobering statistics about his county in a presentation to a group of community leaders concerned about poverty. The community leaders were invited to attend the first official meeting of Cortez’s Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was held at the...
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville
MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
Hinojosa Finds Satisfaction In Helping
Help Wanted. Now Hiring. Join Our Team. Signs posted at entrances and on marquees of many local businesses share these messages. Employee shortages seem to be affecting most industries, resulting in shorter hours of operation, canceled flights, sections of restaurants closed and rising stress levels. Martha Vela Hinojosa believes she was created for these current times of employers searching for workers.
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
Mercedes set for annual Texas Street Festival
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3. This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the […]
Residency controversy addressed in race for Starr County judge
The Starr County judge is still expecting to go head-to-head with his challenger in the November 2022 election following a dispute in court over where his challenger lived. Incumbent county judge Eloy Vera, a Democrat, is facing a Republican rival – Maria Yvette Hernandez. Vera questioned where Hernandez lives.
Mendez: Brownsville Is Providing the Infrastructure for Bridging the Digital Divide
They call it the “digital divide” – the gap between those who have access to reliable, high-speed Internet and devices that connect to the Internet, and those who do not. There are many contributing factors to this “digital divide” including such things as affordability, adoption, access, and the proficiency of the users. However, at the core of this divide is Internet infrastructure.
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 500 Illegal Border-Crossers
The Border Patrol says agents in South Texas encountered several large groups of illegal immigrants last weekend. Agents in Starr County apprehended over 370 people in two large groups, while agents in Hidalgo County encountered another large group of more than 120 individuals. The Border Patrol says the groups contained...
Labor Day Jam with Michael Salgado and Lucky Joe postponed over potential of severe weather
The Labor Day Jam featuring performances from Michael Salgado, Lucky Joe, and more scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Elsa, Texas, was postponed by organizers over the potential for severe weather in the area this weekend. Noches Bohemias Production made the announcement in a statement shared via social media...
Pharr city commission calls special meeting to discuss city manager position
The Pharr City Commission called a special meeting on Friday to discuss the role of City Manager Andy Harvey, who also serves as the city’s police chief. According to the agenda, the commission met “to deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the City Manager.”
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football: Week 2
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will look to build off an exciting first week of high school football. This week will feature a matchup between the Edinburg Vela Sabercats and the Edinburg Bobcats. Both teams won their Week 1 matchups. Harlingen South will look to bounce back after a loss […]
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
Concerns raised as fires continue to reignite at Brownsville warehouse storing hand sanitizer
A company that owns a Brownsville warehouse used to store pallets of hand sanitizer is on notice. Brownsville firefighters responded to a fire at that warehouse last month – and officials say two more fires have reignited since. People who live and work around the warehouse, located on the...
