RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO