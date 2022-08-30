Read full article on original website
George bicyclist jailed for public intox
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges of public intoxication and providing false identification information. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from him initially being observed walking on George-Little Rock High School property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. He...
Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV
ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesotan jailed after threats in George
GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!
There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
One hurt in golf cart crash at Corn Show
LITTLE ROCK—One person was injured in an accident about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, during the Little Rock Corn Show festivities. Eighty-year-old Erma Jean Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart north on Main Street by the Town & Country Club when the cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides, which in turn struck a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera J. Kroese of Sioux Falls, SD, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Two arrested for alcohol under age, more
LITTLE ROCK—Two Luverne, MN, residents were arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Little Rock. The arrests of 19-year-old Hunter Lynn Baker and 20-year-old Johnathon Lee Heidebrink stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Blazer that Baker was driving on Marsh Avenue near the 120th Street intersection about a mile north of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities in Sioux Falls apprehend 15-year-old being sought by RC Police
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
Sutherland Woman, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Accident
Royal, Iowa– A Sutherland woman and two of her passengers were taken to the hospital after an accident near Royal on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:45 a.m., a 16-year-old girl from Spencer was driving a 2017 Hyundai northbound on 160th Avenue, about a half mile east of Royal. They tell us that 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland was driving on 400th Street in a 2004 Ford Excursion.
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Baker sentenced for probation violation
SHELDON—A Sheldon woman who received probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment following the death of her infant daughter in 2020 has been sentenced for violating the conditions of her probation. Twenty-two-year-old Brittanee Lane Baker initially was arrested by Sheldon Police Department officers on an O’Brien County warrant on...
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot
PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
