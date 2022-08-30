Read full article on original website
247Sports
Gators legend Alex Brown to be honored vs. Utah
Former Florida defensive lineman Alex Brown, the program's all-time sack leader and a two-time All-American, will be back on the UF sideline for Saturday's season opener against No. 7-ranked Utah. During the contest, Brown is set to be honored Saturday as this year's Gators SEC Football Legend, the program announced...
WCJB
No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier and Gainesville brewery announce Head Beer Coach - 1966 American lager available at Florida games
Steve Spurrier and a Gainesville brewery have collaborated to provide a new beverage for Florida fans in The Swamp. The Head Ball Coach and Gainesville’s First Magnitude brewery have introduced Head Beer Coach 1966 American Lager. First Mag describes the beer as follows:. This brew is bold and uncompromising,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview
Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
Florida football: 3 bold predictions for Gators in 2022 season opener vs. Utah
The 2021 season was a big disappointment for the Florida Gators, and now they will look to get back on track under new head coach Billy Napier. That quest begins with a showdown at The Swamp against the No. 7 Utah Utes. It’s time to make some bold Florida predictions as they face Utah to begin the 2022 college football season.
247Sports
'Nay’Quan is the guy': Wright listed atop Gators RB depth chart
Nay'Quan Wright walked into a room full of reporters just a short distance from Florida’s practice field on March 22. The fourth-year Gator running back’s face was illuminated by a smile as he walked through the door despite the slight limp that punctuated every other step he took.
Florida football: Ranking Florida’s 2022 Opponents
This Saturday the Florida Gators will open their 2022 season in a prime-time showdown inside the Swamp against no. 7 Utah. Despite playing in front of a sold-out home crowd, the Gators still find themselves as a 2.5-point underdog against the reigning PAC-12 champions. While Utah has its eyes set...
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowFlorida: Still an open question just about everywhere as the Gators open up Year 1 under Billy Napier. He ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Phil Steele analyzes Utah vs. Florida, remains very high on Anthony Richardson
Phil Steele calls Florida the No. 2 most-improved team in the country this season, and the college football savant sees a great atmosphere for Saturday’s game against Utah. Steele said Billy Napier will correct the recruiting shortcomings left behind by Dan Mullen, and he called Anthony Richardson possibly the best quarterback in the country.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 1-7, 2022
Your Partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Due to the current fluctuating environment, please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Individual businesses in Alachua County may have masking and distancing requirements at their private establishments. We encourage you to become...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
Gainesville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Santa Fe Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Francis Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 15:45:00.
floridaing.com
What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida
If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
WCJB
Shands employees vote to unionize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
WCJB
Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
State plows money into Suwannee County project
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
Interlachen, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence School football team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
