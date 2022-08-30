ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Gators legend Alex Brown to be honored vs. Utah

Former Florida defensive lineman Alex Brown, the program's all-time sack leader and a two-time All-American, will be back on the UF sideline for Saturday's season opener against No. 7-ranked Utah. During the contest, Brown is set to be honored Saturday as this year's Gators SEC Football Legend, the program announced...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview

Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

'Nay’Quan is the guy': Wright listed atop Gators RB depth chart

Nay'Quan Wright walked into a room full of reporters just a short distance from Florida’s practice field on March 22. The fourth-year Gator running back’s face was illuminated by a smile as he walked through the door despite the slight limp that punctuated every other step he took.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida football: Ranking Florida’s 2022 Opponents

This Saturday the Florida Gators will open their 2022 season in a prime-time showdown inside the Swamp against no. 7 Utah. Despite playing in front of a sold-out home crowd, the Gators still find themselves as a 2.5-point underdog against the reigning PAC-12 champions. While Utah has its eyes set...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Phil Steele analyzes Utah vs. Florida, remains very high on Anthony Richardson

Phil Steele calls Florida the No. 2 most-improved team in the country this season, and the college football savant sees a great atmosphere for Saturday’s game against Utah. Steele said Billy Napier will correct the recruiting shortcomings left behind by Dan Mullen, and he called Anthony Richardson possibly the best quarterback in the country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 1-7, 2022

Your Partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Due to the current fluctuating environment, please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Individual businesses in Alachua County may have masking and distancing requirements at their private establishments. We encourage you to become...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
HORSESHOE BEACH, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters evacuate Gainesville hotel due to smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a hotel in the southwest part of the city. Crews arrived at Stayble Select on Southwest 13th Street where they found smoke coming from the fourth floor. Firefighters evacuated the building while they searched for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

State plows money into Suwannee County project

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL

