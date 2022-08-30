‘The Bachelorette’: Photo Shows Nate Mitchell Out With a New Woman

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All brought Nate Mitchell’s dirty laundry to the stage. Nate and Gabby Windey had an incredible relationship on the show, but she sent him home after she realized she wasn’t ready to become a stepmother. In addition to Nate’s unsavory dating past , he’s now getting flack for being seen in public with another woman.

What are the rumors about Nate Mitchell on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Nate Mitchell | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans loved Nate Mitchell at the start of The Bachelorette Season 19. He talked to Gabby Windey a lot about his daughter and received a fantastic edit when she broke up with him before hometowns. Right before his elimination, Reality Steve came forward with texts from his ex, Kelsey Fankhauser . According to Kelsey, Nate was dating her at the same time he was dating someone else, and he never mentioned his daughter to her during their relationship that nearly spanned two years.

Nate addressed the situation during The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All. He said he never told Kelsey about his daughter to protect his daughter. “And the one thing that I protect most on this earth is my daughter, like, I would never bring her into a situation that I feel is dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable,” he explained, according to Reality Steve . “And so it just made me put a wall up protecting my daughter from the instability of my dating life.”

Nate Mitchell was allegedly spotted out with another woman, according to a new photo

Despite the cheating allegations that paint Nate Mitchell in a negative light, The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All attempted to save his image. Gabby Windey and the other men vouched for Nate’s character. Nate’s also been on TikTok creating content that insinuates he still misses Gabby. But more recently, fans noticed he held hands with a new woman in public, which contradicts that idea.

“Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to bachelorettewindmill along with a photo, according to Reddit . The photo shows Nate and the mystery woman grocery shopping. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

Fans on Reddit don’t like what they hear about Nate. “I can’t believe Gabby supports this man and his problematic views,” a fan wrote.

“He’s crying over Gabby on TikTok, yet holding hands out and about with another woman,” another fan wrote.

Reality Steve also commented about the situation. “I do know she’s been public on IG since I was told about her weeks ago, then yesterday went private, so she’s clearly aware that picture is out there and I assume doesn’t want people stalking her IG now and maybe figuring out who she is and harassing her,” he wrote.

Many fans suspect he’ll become the lead for ‘The Bachelor’ 2023

Several fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 assume Nate Mitchell will become the lead for The Bachelor 2023. His fantastic edit and the support he got from Gabby Windey and the rest of the men from the Men Tell All are signs of him attaining the role. Nate is also not going on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

With so much drama surrounding Nate, many fans hope he doesn’t get the role. “Watch him become the Bachelor in a month and say he never had any relationships close to filming. I can’t stand him,” another fan on Reddit commented.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

