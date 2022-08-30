ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Sweet pencil affirmations are the simple, loving hack parents need

By Genevieve Shaw Brown
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUeYS_0hb9L7U600
Amanda Cox

When kids are at school, their parents think about them all day long.

We wish we were there to offer support and words of encouragement. But when that's not possible, this pencil hack is the next best thing.

Amanda Cox was working as a teacher at Fehl-Price Elementary in Beaumont, Texas, when she spotted one of her student's unusual pencils. She wrote about the pencil Facebook in a post that went viral last October.

"Today, I was running low on pencils so I asked all of my kids to pull out any of my pencils that they had in their desks," she wrote.

Get our full coverage to head back to school like a boss and own the school year.

"I had one student ask me if he could keep his pencils that his mom gave him for school. Of course, I said yes. He then said, 'Well, I guess I’ll give you a few so my classmates can have them too.' I thought nothing of it and took the pencils that he handed me. When I was sharpening them, I noticed writing on a few of them. I then realized that my student’s mother took the time to write on his pencils. I asked him if he would mind showing me the rest of them. What I read melted my heart."

The pencils said things like, "Proud of you everyday," "You are important," "You are perfect," and "I love you."

The post was shared almost 400,000 times and Cox told "Good Morning America" there were tens of thousands of positive comments.

"There were thousands of people tagging teachers and family members to do this for their child and/or students and sharing ideas that they have done that are similar to this, such as writing on their child’s napkin in their lunch box," she said.

The boy in her class who was given the pencils used them throughout the year, Cox told "GMA."

"He was so proud to use his pencils every day," she said. "It made me smile because he would pick the pencil depending on the assignment we were doing. He would pull out the, 'You are a math whiz' pencil on his math assignments and his 'You can do this' pencil during quizzes or tests."

Cox thinks the simple pencil gesture from her student's mom made a positive impact not only on his year, but on his life.

"To hear, or in this case, read a message from their parent daily that says, 'you are talented, intelligent, wonderful, amazing' and 'I love you, I’m proud of you, you have a brilliant mind,' reminds them of their value and self-worth," she said.

As parents gear up to send their kids back to school in the coming weeks, Cox said her post is being shared all over.

"I hope that more children will have these pencils or some type of positive daily message for the upcoming school year," she said. "I know I will definitely be writing on the pencils in my classroom this year."

Editor's note: This article originally published Aug. 1, 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
EDUCATION
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Beaumont, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pencils#Affirmations#Hack#Pencil Case
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy