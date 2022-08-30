Read full article on original website
Coinbase Users In Georgia Exploited a Decimal Point Error To Cash Out At 100X
Why isn’t Coinbase talking about this? In the Caucasus country of Georgia, an error led to some users exchanging their cryptocurrencies at a 100X profit. Is the cryptocurrency exchange entitled to that money? Or is this a simple case of users taking advantage of an arbitrage opportunity? In crypto, transactions are supposed to be final. However, a centralized exchange like Coinbase has its ways to get what it wants.
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
Chainlink, Uniswap and Privatixy Protocol Token – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Explode Amid The Ongoing Bear Market
The ongoing bear market, which began this summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is showing no signs of slowing down. The ongoing bear market is responsible for some of the major occurrences in the cryptocurrency over the last few months, some of which are sure to leave long-lasting effects on the industry. An example is the wave of staff layoffs among major crypto platforms such as BlockFi, Coinbase and Gemini. Top ranking officials within these companies say that the reason for such drastic measures is purely insurance motivated. In hindsight, these layoffs seem well thought out as the conditions within the industry continue to worsen.
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues
Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Top 3 Crypto Assets to add to your Watchlist in 2022: GryffinDAO, Harmony, and Cronos
Cryptocurrencies have been a game changer for the financial services industry, which has till now been dependent on a traditional system to generate wealth. With fast-evolving blockchain technology, digital assets have also developed to cater to the needs of a wide audience while posting impressive results. According to a report, in 2020-21, the value stored in decentralised finance protocols like cryptocurrency platforms registered a 14-fold increase over the previous year. The jump in figures reflects the unmatched potential of these digital assets that had outperformed many conventional assets even when market conditions were far from optimal. Suppose you are worried about crypto prices going down. In that case, you can start by investing in options like GryffinDAO (GDAO), Harmony (ONE), and Cronos (CRO), which have a history of posting sustained results. Here’s a quick look at what sets them apart.
Crypto Explosion: 75% of Total Market Cap Dominated By Only 5 Coins
There’s no stopping crypto and the only way is… up. The decentralized and unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies is one of their major selling features. With minimal government control and billions of dollars in circulation, some individuals desire a piece of the digital currency market. Back in February 2022,...
Waves Founder Suggests Crypto Regulations To Control Market Manipulation
As the crypto market has been facing a long lasted winter and the Fed is adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to fight inflation and protect users, global tech tycoons and industry experts have been pointing out their opinions on the situation. Similarly, in an interview, Sasha...
GYM Network (GYMNET) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GYM Network (GYMNET) on September 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GYMNET/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing the perfect workout for user’s tokens, GYM Network...
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
Shiba Inu Investor Sentiment Will Be Determined By Card Game Shiba Eternity – Here’s Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a significant price decline since last year’s peak. As of this writing, the trading price of the dog-themed memecoin is $0.00001263. With such a pessimistic market situation, the release of Shiba Eternity on the blockchain may decide the mindset of SHIB investors. Shiba Eternity...
Crypto Powers Up Gaming Industry Whose Value May Hit $350 Billion By 2027
Crypto is one of the backbones of the world’s gaming industry, which is growing and drawing in more game addicts. The value of the gaming sector might reach $350 billion by 2027 – thanks to cryptocurrency. The crypto world may be surprised by some of the surprising disclosures made by Triple A’s most recent cryptocurrency ownership data.
STEPN, Polygon and Stakenomics – 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Turn Your Portfolio Around
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are acting to protect their capital as the crypto winter wreaks havoc. There is a lot of ambiguity in the markets and fluctuating token prices. Investors are therefore attempting to reduce their liquidity to prevent financial loss while the crypto winter is taking place. Investors...
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
Here’s how you could secure wealth with Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Bitcoin
The atmosphere of the cryptocurrency market is picking up and people are becoming increasingly positive as crypto projects are starting to recover. New projects are picking up speed and things are looking up for older cryptocurrencies. Now is the time for crypto enthusiasts to buy into promising projects and plan for their future.
Persystic Token Is Revolutionizing The Social Media Space while Rivalling Solana
Blockchain potential has increased over the years, providing its users and platform that adopt it with a high potential for success. Persystic Token (PSYS) and Solana (SOL) are great examples of blockchain cryptocurrencies providing their users with unique features and functions that serve them best. However, the use of blockchain has expanded over the years, with various sectors accepting and adopting its functionalities into their platform.
Nexo’s Recovery Shows Crypto Credit Storm May Have Settled
The crypto bear market had largely been brought about by the crash of various lending platforms. Crypto lending firms such as Voyager Digital and Celsius had quickly gone into bankruptcy after being unable to keep up with the market decline. Others, such as Nexo, had felt the heat from these crashes as a result of the bank runs that ensued. But it seems like the worst of the storm has passed as users begin to trust lending platforms once more.
Tamadoge Raises $10m – is it the Best Memecoin?
Tamadoge is an exciting new project that is being named a ‘DOGE Killer’ in some circles after it raced past $10 million in early seed funding. More than 70% of its presale allocation is now gone with the final 40% expected to be sold before the end of September – but could it take DOGE’s crown as the top dog?
With Testnet Launch, Infinity Exchange Enables Institutional Fixed Income For DeFi Traders
Launching its testnet today, Infinity Exchange is looking to bring what it says is “institutional grade interest rates” to the DeFi sector, as part of its ambitious bid to unlock an additional $100 billion of value creation. Infinity Exchange has created a complex, hybrid fixed-income DeFi protocol that...
