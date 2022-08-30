Read full article on original website
Syracuse vs Louisville: TNIAAM predictions and poll
The months of waiting are over. Tomorrow kicks off the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season. All the talking is done. It’s time to see how this team adapts to the new Robert Anae offense. Can the Syracuse defense contain Louisville Cardinals star quarterback Malik Cunningham? Here’s what our writers think will happen.
Syracuse football: transfer quarterbacks are taking over college football
The Syracuse Orange will take the field on Saturday night led by starting quarterback Garrett Shrader they will be part of a growing number of FBS programs with a transfer starting at the position. 247Sports details the full picture in this recent article detailing the growth of transfers leading FBS...
Syracuse football: 1997 rewind series begins
We set the TNIAAM time machine to go back 25 years to follow the Syracuse Orange’s 1997 season. Each week we will recap the game and look at what was happening around the team that year. Let’s kick things off with a recap of that year’s season opener.
Syracuse football: Five things to watch vs. Louisville
As the Syracuse Orange get ready to start the 2022 season we focus in on this week’s opponent, the Louisville Cardinals. Here’s some of the things we’re looking for on Saturday night. Steve - The Syracuse offensive line against Louisville’s edge rushers. Louisville brings a decent...
Syracuse football: previewing Louisville with Card Chronicle
As we build towards the Syracuse Orange opener we wanted to get the Louisville Cardinals perspective. John Powell from Card Chronicle was kind enough to take some time and answer questions about this weekend’s ACC contest. TNIAAM: Syracuse fans are well aware of Malik Cunningham but who are the...
View from the Trenches: 2022 Offensive Line Preview
It’s that time again. We’re in a game week and it looks like the Syracuse Orange have established a pecking order in the trenches for their season opener against the Louisville Cardinals. For anyone who missed the depth chart released the other day, the starting line is as follows:
Syracuse Football advanced stats preview vs Louisville Cardinals
We consume sports in an era of technological availability and expertise that has lead to stat consumption becoming so commonplace, we sometimes forget that the way certain people process the sport are pushing the rest of the industry. This season, I’m going to attempt to bridge the gap between “guy...
Syracuse vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0) Line: The DraftKings Line has slowly shifted in more favor of Louisville, with the Cardinals getting -4.5 (odds/lines subject to change) TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 381/SXM App 971. Louisville Blog: Card Chronicle.
Syracuse football 2022 opponent preview: Boston College Eagles
Well... you made it. Not only is this the final Syracuse Orange football opponent to cover, it’s also being released right before Week 1 of College Football gets underway! If you missed any previous previews, they’re linked for your convenience: Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner, NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State, and Wake Forest.
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.
Syracuse men’s soccer jumps into latest national polls
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team opened their 2022 season this weekend with a bang. They hosted Iona on Friday night, then followed it up with #21 Penn State on Sunday and made it out of the weekend unscathed. The 2-0-0 opening to the season was enough to vault the Orange into the 15th spot in the United Soccer Coaches Division 1 Poll. They are one of eight teams that had joined the poll from being unranked and were included for the first time this season.
