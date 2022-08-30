The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team opened their 2022 season this weekend with a bang. They hosted Iona on Friday night, then followed it up with #21 Penn State on Sunday and made it out of the weekend unscathed. The 2-0-0 opening to the season was enough to vault the Orange into the 15th spot in the United Soccer Coaches Division 1 Poll. They are one of eight teams that had joined the poll from being unranked and were included for the first time this season.

