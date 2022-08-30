Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
Weekend Events in the Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carol Andrews brings you the ABC45 community billboard for this weekend. 1. You might want to get up early, because this first one calls for a little driving. The Beech Mountain Mile-High Kite Festival is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get there early enough you might score a free kite to decorate. The event is free but expect to pay $5 for parking. Details and directions are at www.Beechmtn.com.
abc45.com
Greensboro Ordinance Proposal Might Help Clear Public Space
Two ordinances that deal with trash blocking public spaces might not go far enough. Some residents argue the changes are needed because the way that current ordinances are written don't go far enough. Princess Campbell works near the Northeast Shopping Center and says she sees litter all the time. "We...
abc45.com
High Point community holds prayer vigil for Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The community gathered this afternoon to remember the life of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins. Every church pew was filled inside Gethsemane Baptist Church; each person lifting up the family of Heddie Dawkins just 24 hours after her body was discovered off Hickswood Rd. “The support from...
abc45.com
The City of Greensboro working to stop panhandling
Greensboro — The city of Greensboro has placed no standing or sitting signs like this one across the street throughout the city anytime to help keep the streets safe but some people feel these signs are targeting a specific group of people within the community. The city passed this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc45.com
Mount Tabor dedicates tree to victim of last years school shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tragedy struck one year ago today inside of Mount Tabor High School, a shooting that left one student dead. It’s been one year since William Miller Jr. was killed on campus, his accused killer, Maurice Evans Jr. facing charges as an adult; but today was about remembering Miller.
abc45.com
Gov. Cooper announces broadband funding for thousands of NC residents
MEBANE, N.C. — Governor Cooper paid a visit to Mebane Public Library to bring attention to his broadband internet plan. Matt Dale understands how important fast reliable service can be. "Over the past fiscal year we had about 500 uses of our public computers and 6,000 users of our...
abc45.com
The VIC apartments facing zoning violations for trash dumpsters
Greensboro — A week later and the smell of rotting trash is still lingering on Milton Street in Greensboro due to an apartment complex not picking up trash. “ It stinks a lot,” A resident said. VIC residents and those who live across the street from the complex...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Utilities Worker Dies in Truck Accident
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Russell L. Cutrell, an equipment operator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, died late Monday night after the sewer wash truck he was driving left the roadway and turned over en route to a service call. He was 59 and had worked for Utilities since November 2017. James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc45.com
Greensboro PD using chatbot for victims of residential burglaries
GREENESBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department recently launched a new pilot program aimed to support burglary victims through the use of an automated conversational assistant. Developed by RTI International, the chatbot called EVVA will help improve the response to victims of residential burglaries. RTI shows evidence that victims...
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools has a new Superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Acting Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley was sworn in by former North Carolina Chief Justice Henry Frye as Superintendent Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first Superintendent from Guilford County to lead Guilford County Schools. In a room full of Guilford County School leaders, the motion to approve...
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools Get Their Report Card
Guilford County School District (GCS) shared the results of their effort to keep students educated during the pandemic. Principal of Early Middle College Rodney Boone remembers how difficult that time was. "Doing virtual lessons, in person lessons, doing both a blend of each some days, the power would be out...
abc45.com
Missing 23-Year-Old Woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday, 23-year-old female Nicole Ann Vasquez was reported missing. She is believed to have last been seen in the area of Maple Ave, in Burlington. Vasquez was last seen wearing a matching silk pajama set which included a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with multicolored flower designs. Vasquez is described as a black female, having short afro-style black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’7 and 165 lbs. Burlington Police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Ms. Vasquez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc45.com
Bank Robber at Large in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Greensboro Police were called to the Bank of America located at 1616 E. Bessemer Avenue for a robbery. A weapon was implied during the robbery, and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.
abc45.com
Highway Patrol Wanting Information on 2021 Fatal Hit and Run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — At 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 8th, 2021, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. John Lewis Aldridge, 28, of Hillsborough, N.C., was struck by a vehicle traveling south...
abc45.com
Fatal Fire Under Investigation in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A house fire that left one dead and five displaced in High Point is still unknown in origin. At roughly 2:30 Friday morning, the inferno at W. Green Drive and Tryon Ave. started. Fire crews arrived on-scene not long after to a very active fire with large flames. About 25 firefighters in total were needed to control this burn.
abc45.com
Burlington Woman Arrested for Meth Possession
BURTLINGTON, N.C. — On Thursday September 1st, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington. A vehicle stop was initiated on Maple Avenue close to Harden Street on a car displaying an expired registration plate. A K9 was utilized and gave a positive indication to the odor of narcotics.
abc45.com
Burlington Man Indicted on Drug Charges, Other Warrants
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Thursday September 1st, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington. A vehicle stop was initiated in the parking lot of Home Depot on a car displaying an expired registration plate. Upon approach of the vehicle, Deputies discovered drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the vehicle. A K9 was utilized and gave a positive indication of narcotics.
abc45.com
One Arrested in Domestic Violence Stabbing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday evening, Winston-Salem Police were called to 1910-B Franciscan Drive for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival officers located Natalia Jennings suffering from a bicep wound likely from a knife. Jennings was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of her injuries, considered to be non-life threatening.
Comments / 0