2 Asian restaurants and Winghouse Bar & Grill shut down last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Aug. 21-27, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Asian Buffet at 6532 Carrier Dr. in Orlando shut down on Aug. 25. Inspectors found 26 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included an employee washing their hands with no soap, raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food, roach activity and food held at the wrong temperature.

On Aug. 26, officials returned for a second inspection. They found eight violations and issued a time extension for food held at the wrong temperature. A follow-up inspection is required, but the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Seminole County

Kumo Asian Kitchen at 767 S. State Road 434 Suite 1040 in Altamonte Springs shut down on Aug 23. Inspectors found eight violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw fish that wasn’t checked for parasites, roach activity and food held at the wrong temperatures. A second visit on Aug. 24 found six violations, but the restaurant remained closed.

On Aug. 25, inspectors visited the restaurant for the third and final time. They found two high-priority violations but issued a time extension for both. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Volusia County

Winghouse Bar And Grill at 250 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach shut down on Aug. 24. Inspectors found 21 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included an employee failing to wash their hands, roach activity, food held at the wrong temperature and an improperly stored toxic substance.

On Aug. 25, officials revisited the restaurant. They found 12 violations, with a high-priority violation for food held at the wrong temperature. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 36.

Volusia County had 19, Brevard had five, Seminole had zero, Lake had 15, and Osceola had five. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

