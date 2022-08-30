Read full article on original website
11 people involved in two-vehicle crash in Caledonia
The Caledonia Fire Department and police department responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday involving 11 individuals.
nbc15.com
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
Motorcyclist dead, driver flighted to hospital after Caledonia crash
A motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on 6 Mile and failed to stop at a red light. A car traveling northbound hit the motorcycle, ejecting the two occupants.
CBS 58
Kenosha County officials: Motorcyclist dies following crash in village of Somers
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A motorcyclist died following a crash in Kenosha County Tuesday evening, Aug. 30. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, officials responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H in the village of Somers around 6:45 p.m. Initial reports indicate...
Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in
The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday. According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.
wgtd.org
Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
WISN
Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital.
WI-794 southbound reopens at Howard Ave following rollover crash
All of the southbound lanes of WI-794 have reopened following a rollover crash. The crash happened near Howard Avenue around 5:47 a.m.
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
26-year-old woman killed in Kenosha County crash
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Paris.
nbc15.com
Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races
On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WISN
Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
