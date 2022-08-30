A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.

SOMERS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO