Pewaukee, WI

nbc15.com

Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
MADISON, WI
wgtd.org

Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
SOMERS, WI
WISN

Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
NEW BERLIN, WI
UPMATTERS

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
MADISON, WI
wlip.com

Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park

BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
BRISTOL, WI
nbc15.com

Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races

On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WISN

Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
MUSKEGO, WI

