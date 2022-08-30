ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

mibiz.com

Crain Communications acquires Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRAND RAPIDS — Crain Communications Inc. has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal from Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, publication executives announced today. Crain Communications — a Detroit-based, privately held media company with a portfolio of business and trade publications — said the deal helps further its reach into West Michigan and bridge its publications in Chicago and Detroit. The company’s city brands also operate publications in Cleveland and New York.
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
mibiz.com

Consumer goods insurer Montage Inc. of Kentwood acquired by Boston firm

KENTWOOD — Montage Inc., a provider of protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watches, has sold to One80 Intermediaries Inc., a Boston-based specialty insurance broker. The deal included subsidiaries Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, which provide insurance plans and warranties direct to consumers and via retail...
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Becky Dyer of Wayland was the winner of the Penasee Globe’s $200 grand prize drawing and was shown sharing the booty with daughter Danielle, 3. The Henika Library Planning Committee is working on attempting to...
TheHorse.com

Michigan Horse Recovering From Strangles

On Aug. 26, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kent County positive for strangles. She presented with a draining submandibular (under the jaw) lymph node and is recovering. The facility where the mare resides is under voluntary quarantine. Eight horses were exposed, with one other horse showing clinical signs and suspected positive.
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
grmag.com

Burger chain coming to Bridge Street

A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 1, 2022.

HART — The following were recently arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Foster Lewis Mudget, of 106 Hart St., Hart; Hart Police Department (HPD); assault with a dangerous weapon. Pretrial: Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Bail: $5,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Jessica Rae Ketner, of 2357 1 Mile Rd., White...
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Douglas developers step up

Local developer Dave Barker, scheduled for arraignment Sept. 8 on three felony allegations, is proposing a 90-unit Forest Gate condominiums on 13 acres at 485 Ferry St. west of the former Haworth plant and north of Northern Lights Condominiums. He plans to plead not guilty in Allegan County 57th District Court.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
MLive

Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
