mibiz.com
Crain Communications acquires Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRAND RAPIDS — Crain Communications Inc. has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal from Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, publication executives announced today. Crain Communications — a Detroit-based, privately held media company with a portfolio of business and trade publications — said the deal helps further its reach into West Michigan and bridge its publications in Chicago and Detroit. The company’s city brands also operate publications in Cleveland and New York.
mibiz.com
West side GR site examined for soccer stadium; DeVos acquires adjacent land
GRAND RAPIDS — The development team behind a planned Grand Rapids amphitheater is in the preliminary stages of determining a site for a soccer stadium, including properties containing a city-owned surface parking lot on the city’s west side, MiBiz has learned. Grand Action 2.0 has been working with...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
mibiz.com
The Game Evolves: 12th Annual MCOY Awards celebrates excellence in construction industry
If you’re not adapting, you’re failing. That was the message during this year’s Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Awards, hosted yesterday evening at the LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. With rising inflation, supply chain hiccups, labor shortages and myriad other factors, modern-day construction firms are bombarded...
A look inside the Grand Haven lighthouse
It's the cherry on the top at the end of the pier. Both lighthouses stand tall, weathering every storm.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
mibiz.com
Consumer goods insurer Montage Inc. of Kentwood acquired by Boston firm
KENTWOOD — Montage Inc., a provider of protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watches, has sold to One80 Intermediaries Inc., a Boston-based specialty insurance broker. The deal included subsidiaries Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, which provide insurance plans and warranties direct to consumers and via retail...
Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex
ICCF Community Homes is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new 27-unit condo complex.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Becky Dyer of Wayland was the winner of the Penasee Globe’s $200 grand prize drawing and was shown sharing the booty with daughter Danielle, 3. The Henika Library Planning Committee is working on attempting to...
TheHorse.com
Michigan Horse Recovering From Strangles
On Aug. 26, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kent County positive for strangles. She presented with a draining submandibular (under the jaw) lymph node and is recovering. The facility where the mare resides is under voluntary quarantine. Eight horses were exposed, with one other horse showing clinical signs and suspected positive.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
grmag.com
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 1, 2022.
HART — The following were recently arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Foster Lewis Mudget, of 106 Hart St., Hart; Hart Police Department (HPD); assault with a dangerous weapon. Pretrial: Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Bail: $5,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Jessica Rae Ketner, of 2357 1 Mile Rd., White...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Douglas developers step up
Local developer Dave Barker, scheduled for arraignment Sept. 8 on three felony allegations, is proposing a 90-unit Forest Gate condominiums on 13 acres at 485 Ferry St. west of the former Haworth plant and north of Northern Lights Condominiums. He plans to plead not guilty in Allegan County 57th District Court.
Guess the West Michigan city named 'best city to visit with your dog'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a big day for lakeshore dog parents. According to a list published by Livability, Muskegon is the best city to take your dog in Michigan. The list names a city in each state where there's plenty of activities for our four-legged friends. Here's the places...
A successful Muskegon festival season by the numbers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — We're heading toward the last unofficial weekend of summer and there's encouraging economic news from the lakeshore. Muskegon is reporting a successful summer festival season and has the numbers to prove it. As they prepare for this weekend's Muskegon Polish Festival, city officials showed off the...
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
