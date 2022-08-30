Read full article on original website
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Springfield Police to host annual Cops and Bobbers fishing clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Children ages six through 13 will get the chance to fish with police officers. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is inviting kids to enjoy a day of fishing at the SPD annual Cops and Bobbers. The event is free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m....
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
Springfield report of man with a gun leads to school lockdowns
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen walking with what appears to be a gun. Officers responded on Tuesday at approximately 10:07 a.m. to the area of Cook and New Streets. Police say the subject was described as being a male wearing a blue...
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
Break in at the Drive In.
Somebody broke into a vehicle at the local Drive-In and Crimestoppers wants your help in finding out who it was. It happened at the Rt. 66 Drive In located on Knights Recreation Dr. in Springfield on August 6th between 11:00a.m and 12:15p.m. The victim found their vehicle with a broken...
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after child was nearly hit by car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
