Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
Defibrillators now on fairgrounds for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair will have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices on the grounds this September thanks to a partnership with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. These lifesaving medical equipment pieces will be placed in eleven buildings on the fairgrounds. Prior to...
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
Hooper: Second SRO, streamlined procedures will help with school security
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 school board recently approved a second school resource officer for the district and police chief Jeff Hooper is glad to be able to provide that resource. "I'm really excited about that," Hooper said. "The city council first approved that as part of...
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
Bond process in Nickerson district will continue with community input soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Hesston USD 460 voters approving a bond on Tuesday and Pretty Prairie voters headed to the polls Sept. 6, it's clear that many districts in the area are seeing their facility needs and ready to ask voters for help. That's also the case in Nickerson-South...
MASWU fire will likely linger
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A fire that started Tuesday at the McPherson Area Solid Waste Utility transfer station is expected to burn into the weekend and possibly next week. No one was hurt. According to information from the McPherson Fire Department, crews will continue to monitor the fire and wind...
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly’ students at Southeast High
Wichita Public Schools (WPS) has confirmed that pepper spray was used on students at Southeast High School Wednesday.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KAKE TV
Problem home razed after years of complaints
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
adastraradio.com
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
KSN.com
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
Health Dept.: No COVID boosters for a few days
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on 8/31/22 by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of a...
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to induct three Sept. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
