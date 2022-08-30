ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Defibrillators now on fairgrounds for 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair will have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices on the grounds this September thanks to a partnership with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation. These lifesaving medical equipment pieces will be placed in eleven buildings on the fairgrounds. Prior to...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Haysville medical clinic to shut down

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KWCH.com

Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Hutchinson Fire
Hutch Post

MASWU fire will likely linger

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A fire that started Tuesday at the McPherson Area Solid Waste Utility transfer station is expected to burn into the weekend and possibly next week. No one was hurt. According to information from the McPherson Fire Department, crews will continue to monitor the fire and wind...
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Problem home razed after years of complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
adastraradio.com

Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Severe storm in Barton County causes damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Health Dept.: No COVID boosters for a few days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on 8/31/22 by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of a...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy