NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – A-ha
An easy one to begin with: which boyband topped the UK charts with a cover version of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ in 2000?. “You think that’s easy?! It takes an interest first – and I would fail miserably, or splendidly, in that I never paid attention to the charts. But maybe it would be A1?”
NME
Mount Kimbie share two new double A-sides featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown
Mount Kimbie have shared two new double A-side singles – you can listen to them below. The collection comprises the tracks ‘In Your Eyes’ (feat. Slowthai and Danny Brown), ‘A Deities Encore’ (feat. Liv.e), ‘Q’ and ‘Quartz’. It marks the first...
NME
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
NME
Balming Tiger on collaborating with BTS’ RM on ‘Sexy Nukim’: “There was a part we thought only he could do”
Balming Tiger have shared their experience working with BTS‘ RM on their latest collaborative single ‘Sexy Nukim’. The alternative K-pop group recently sat down for an interview with DIY Magazine where they discussed the process of creating their most recent single ‘Sexy Nukim’, which features BTS leader and rapper RM.
NME
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
NME
Death Cab For Cutie announce 2023 UK and European tour dates
Death Cab For Cutie have announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2023. See the full list of gigs below, and find tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows which kick off on March 1 in Milan before the tour reaches the UK at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18. It will wrap up with a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29, their first at the legendary venue.
NME
Harry Styles adds fourth London show to 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Harry Styles has added a fourth London show to his 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour. The ‘Harry’s House’ pop star recently extended his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’ into next year, having played a run of UK/Ireland and European shows this summer. He’s currently in the midst of New York residency ahead of further multi-night billings across North America.
NME
NOFX to break up in 2023: “It’s been an amazing run”
NOFX are set to break up at some point next year, frontman Fat Mike has revealed. The Los Angeles punk-rock band, who formed back in 1983, released their 14th and most recent record ‘Single Album’ in February 2021. This summer has seen the group headline their own Punk...
NME
Confidence Man cover ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams (via DJ Sammy) for ‘Like A Version’
Confidence Man have covered DJ Sammy’s dance version of Bryan Adams‘ ‘Heaven’, performing it in-studio for the ‘Like A Version’ segment on Australian radio station triple j. The cover was broadcast earlier this morning (September 2), and saw co-frontpeople Janet Planet and Sugar Bones...
NME
Björk shares ‘Fossora’ artwork, release date and further details about new album
Björk has shared the artwork, tracklist and release date of her upcoming new album ‘Fossora’, and shared more details on its themes. The singer’s upcoming 10th album – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’ – was announced during a recent interview. It’s due for release this autumn via One Little Independent Records, with the artist having shared a pre-order link showing the album available from September 30.
The week in classical: The Dream of Gerontius, Bach’s Mass in B minor and Nathan Laube at the Proms
Jamie Barton and Allan Clayton lead a dream Gerontius in a week of choral epics at the Proms. Elsewhere, the Tangram collective explore deep listening and silence…. Swathed in enough gold lamé to lighten anyone’s darkness, the star American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton turns out to be the kind of supernatural being a newly dead soul might hope to meet as they enter purgatory. This place of expiation features heavily in Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius (1900), settings of texts by Cardinal John Henry Newman, which was given a properly out-of-this-world performance at the Proms on Wednesday. The massed forces of Manchester’s Hallé Choir and the London Philharmonic Choir, with the London Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Edward Gardner, had perfected every awkward detail of this long, exacting work. The British tenor Allan Clayton sang Gerontius, the dying man of the title who finds eternity. British bass James Platt was Priest/Angel of the Agony, comforter and inspiration. Barton sang the Angel.
NME
Corey Taylor says he’ll record “darker” second solo album early next year
Corey Taylor has revealed he’s planning to record his “darker” second solo album early next year. The Slipknot frontman released his debut solo record ‘CMFT’ in October 2020 via Roadrunner Records. He’s set to play his first UK headline shows next month, beginning with a performance at The London Palladium.
NME
Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy enters rehab, band cancel North American tour
Bauhaus have cancelled their imminent North American tour and announced that frontman Peter Murphy is to attend rehab. The band were set to continue their reunion tour in the US and Canada next month, with dates beginning in Toronto next week (September 6). Now, the band have shared a statement...
NME
Rammstein announce 2023 European stadium tour
Rammstein have announced plans for a European stadium tour next year. The band will hit the road on May 22, 2023 kicking off at Vingio Parkas in Lithuania before moving on to dates in Germany, Spain, Holland and France. They will wrap up their mammoth jaunt at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 4.
NME
Harry Styles shares ‘Late Night Talking’ live video from ‘One Night Only In New York’
Harry Styles has shared a new clip from his recent concert film, One Night Only In New York, performing the ‘Harry’s House’ highlight ‘Late Night Talking’. It’s the second clip he’s released from the film, which is only available to watch in its entirety on Apple Music (the first was his performance of ‘As It Was’, which you can see here). The show saw Styles perform all 13 songs from ‘Harry’s House’ in successive order, coming as somewhat of a launch party for the artist’s third studio album.
NME
Michael Stipe to release new climate-friendly vinyl in aid of EarthPercent
Michael Stipe has announced a special split single with Beatie Wolfe in aid of climate emergency charity EarthPercent. Founded by Brian Eno in 2021, EarthPercent aims “to offer simple and innovative ways for businesses and artists to donate to the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency”. The...
NME
A$AP Rocky teams up with Playboi Carti for woozy new single ‘OUR DE$TINY’
A$AP Rocky has released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborated with Playboi Carti. Without being announced in advance, the song was posted to Rocky’s Instagram overnight, as well as the Twitter account for his creative agency AWGE. At the time of writing, those are the only places it’s available to hear in any official capacity, with no available details on a potential streaming release.
NME
Netflix announces premiere date for new Korean original drama ‘Glitch’
Netflix has announced a premiere date for its upcoming Korean original drama series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more. Netflix Korea made the announcement earlier today (September 2) sharing the premiere date and first poster for the upcoming mystery series, which will star Jeon Yeo-bin (Vincenzo, Alienoid) and Nana (Oh! Master, Memorials), among others.
NME
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following allegations against Win Butler, says “I can’t continue”
Feist has left her tour with Arcade Fire, citing allegations of sexual misconduct levied by four people against frontman Win Butler. Read Leslie Feist’s full statement on leaving the tour below. Earlier this week, the Canadian band continued with their ‘WE’ tour – despite Butler facing allegations of sexual...
NME
BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan draws criticism for poor organisation
BTS‘ upcoming Busan concert, ‘Yet To Come’, has been flagged for poor organisation and safety concerns. The concert, first announced last week on August 24, is set to be held at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage for free on October 15, in order to support the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.
