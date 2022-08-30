EL CENTRO – With the school year starting and students' minds still in summertime mentality, El Centro FFA took it upon themselves to ease the students into the school year. On Tuesday, August 16, El Centro FFA held their first snow cone social. This snow cone social was held to give El Centro FFA’s officers, advisors, and members a chance to socialize and become acquainted with one another, meet new administrators and counselors, and develop a sense of community within the program. Over 120 members attend the snow cone social.

