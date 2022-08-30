Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
County helps smaller towns 'Get Connected'
IMPERIAL COUNTY — With August designated as Get Connected Month in California, “Get Connected Day” events were held statewide – including in Calipatria and Heber – on August 27 to help local residents enroll in the state’s “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP) for free or discounted high-speed internet with local internet service providers AT&T and Spectrum.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
kyma.com
Starting the month of September hotter than normal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is September 1st and that means today is the first day of Meteorological Fall. An Excessive Heat Warning stays in effect for Imperial counties until 8 pm Monday. Dangerous temperatures will extend through our Labor Day weekend for both Yuma and Imperial counties with...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial Valley Professionals Feel Relief Over Loan Relief
IMPERIAL — Elizabeth Espinoza, like tens of millions of college graduates, is feeling thankful about the government’s plan to erase billions of dollars in student loan debt. Espinoza stayed close to home for her bachelor’s degree, attending San Diego State University-Imperial Valley so she could keep the cost...
kyma.com
Excessive heat arrives back in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is back with afternoon highs reaching hotter than our seasonal average of 106 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Yuma counties until 8 pm Wednesday. For Imperial counties, an Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect...
thedesertreview.com
SDICCCA receives $18.1 million K-16 state grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY — A new $18.1 million state grant to the San Diego and Imperial counties region will be used to better prepare high school and college students for the workplace and offer paid internships that lead to high-paying careers. With companies around the region struggling to find skilled workers, the project aims to build a diverse pipeline of qualified workers to fill labor shortages now and in the future.
thedesertreview.com
Dove season opens with a bang
EL CENTRO — The 2022-2023 hunting season opening day for migratory game popped off at sunrise Thursday, September 1 with a dove hunt that has been trending downward in regards to participation for past handful of years. After the California Condor Protection laws in Assembly Bill 711 were set...
thedesertreview.com
Icy snow cone social warms up club for new season
EL CENTRO – With the school year starting and students' minds still in summertime mentality, El Centro FFA took it upon themselves to ease the students into the school year. On Tuesday, August 16, El Centro FFA held their first snow cone social. This snow cone social was held to give El Centro FFA’s officers, advisors, and members a chance to socialize and become acquainted with one another, meet new administrators and counselors, and develop a sense of community within the program. Over 120 members attend the snow cone social.
fox10phoenix.com
Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen
It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
El Centro, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gila Ridge High School football team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
thedesertreview.com
Local Brawley church encourages youth to rise in faith, hopes to disciple the upcoming generation
BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church Brawley (CCCB) opened their doors to local youth during their RISE Youth Group ministry kick-off night Wednesday, August 31. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with dozens of free pizzas and drinks, a pool table, and a TV with a game console for the youth to enjoy until the service began at 6:30 p.m. About 35 teenagers attended, ranging from grades 7th through 12th.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
kyma.com
Brawley runs out of juice, loses offensive battle with high powered University City
BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a first half dogfight, the Brawley Wildcats could not come up with an answer in the second half of a star-studded game under the lights on Thursday. In a game where the Wildcats welcomed the University City Centurions, they looked to heal their wounds...
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
2022 prep football preview: Imperial Tigers
Coach David Shaw says it will come down to how bad his guys want it. The Imperial Tigers finished last season with a record of 6 in 4, but this year Coach David Shaw says it's more than just about winning games. "I know you are going to be on...
