The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been falling apart before our eyes all season, and this update from Alex Cora will be another reason to be upset. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been victim to several meltdowns this season, and Alex Cora provided an update that makes them seem a lot more likely to fall apart. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Cora shared that Tanner Houck will likely have back surgery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO