A lesson in kindness: Chevron, others donate money to six vandalized West County schools

Alameda County nonprofit groups selected for $34M in grants to improve senior care
Two Alameda County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $34 million to help expand facilities for adults with disabilities. The grants come as part of the first distribution of funds through the state’s Community Care Expansion Program, which is ultimately expected to provide $570 million for senior care facilities in California, according to an Aug. 24 statement from the California Department of Social Services.
Water Summit 2022: Silicon Valley panelists discuss solutions to ongoing drought crisis
A recent summit hosted by the Santa Clara Valley Water District brought together elected officials and organizations across the Bay Area to discuss solutions to statewide water problems as California experiences its third consecutive year of a severe drought emergency. Water Summit 2022 focused on both short- and long-term solutions...
Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave
With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
Some Bay Area counties pause COVID boosters until new omicron-targeting vaccines arrive
Some Bay Area counties temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of new vaccines targeting strains of the virus’ omicron variant. Alameda, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties all paused their booster vaccination efforts, electing to resume them later this month when shipments...
Newark receives state Homekey funding to convert hotel into affordable housing project
The East Bay city of Newark has been awarded more than $38 million dollars in funding from the state’s Project Homekey program, to support the conversion of an existing extended-stay hotel at into 124 affordable housing units. To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay...
Santa Clara County scraps design for new jail, opening prospect of more delays, rising costs
AFTER MORE THAN a decade of planning, Santa Clara County is poised to go back to the drawing board to redesign its new jail, while criminal justice advocates call to abandon the plan altogether. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 Tuesday to pump the brakes on a plan to construct...
eastcountytoday.net
$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
$2.5 million California Powerball ticket still unclaimed
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CHP maximum enforcement period begins tonight
Forty-three people were killed in vehicle crashes statewide over Labor Day weekend last year.
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
‘The fight of our lifetime’: 4 Oakland leaders rally support for state abortion proposition
Four Oakland city councilmembers are voicing their support for a statewide ballot measure this fall to establish a right to reproductive freedom in the state Constitution. City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao and Councilmember Carroll Fife spoke Tuesday in front of City Hall in favor of Proposition 1 on the November ballot.
San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard
A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
Proposed legislation would provide debt relief for FasTrak tolls
(KRON) — Some Bay Area residents have racked up hundreds, even thousands in debt from charges stemming from unpaid FasTrak toll fees. However, legislation proposed by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) would eliminate much of what is owed. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, bridge toll collectors were taken away in an attempt to minimize person-to-person […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a pair of COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday that are specifically formulated to target the omicron variant of the virus and two of its most common subvariants.
7 Bay Area Citibank customers say $600K combined drained from accounts by online scammers
For some, that money represents most of their life savings. 7 On Your Side looked into how it might have happened.
Supes say Santa Clara County mental health system ‘fundamentally broken’
Since Santa Clara County declared a mental health crisis in January, little has changed to combat the problem, supervisors said in a pull-no-punches memo to County Executive Jeff Smith. Local officials are frustrated with county’s lack of progress in addressing its mental health crisis, and are demanding an acceleration of...
PG&E incentivizes customers to cut electricity use during heat wave
(BCN) — PG&E is reminding customers they can cut their bill while keeping their electricity consumption down amid this week’s prolonged heat event with a monetary rewards program launched earlier this summer. The reminder comes after the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert calling on the state’s residents to cut power usage during […]
Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam
THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
LocalNewsMatters.org
