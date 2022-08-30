Read full article on original website
Study highlights 'structurally deficient' bridges in Massachusetts
Supporters of the “Yes on 1” campaign to pass a constitutional amendment in Massachusetts that would put a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million held a virtual press conference today to highlight the need for bridge repairs across the state. Using data from the Massachusetts Department...
Low turnout observed for early voting in Massachusetts
The new election law in Massachusetts gives voters options for how to cast their ballots for the primary and general election. More than 600,000 mail-in ballots were requested for the primaries. About 250,000 ballots have been marked and returned to city and town election offices. A week-long period of in-person...
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and Capital Region Republican candidates stump in Colonie, NY. New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:. The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at...
Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
Orchards across the region expect good apple harvest despite some areas of drought
Orchardists across the region are anticipating a good apple harvest this year as several varieties begin to be picked. September is the traditional kickoff for apple picking, cider donuts and hay rides at local orchards. New York Apple Association President and CEO Cynthia Haskins notes that the apple harvest in...
Hochul outlines NY's new concealed carry laws
New York’s new laws governing the carrying of concealed weapons take effect Thursday, after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the state’s 100-year-old laws governing the practice. Outlining the new laws Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the June decision by conservative judges on the nation’s highest court, during...
