foxillinois.com
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
Local organization reminds residents of resources on Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Overdose Awareness Day was on Wednesday. Local organizations are raising awareness about overdoses and reminding residents of their resources. “It's a campaign to kind of address overdose awareness and you know there’s a lot of stigma that’s attached with overdose and if we can reduce...
Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
Springfield Police to host annual Cops and Bobbers fishing clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Children ages six through 13 will get the chance to fish with police officers. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is inviting kids to enjoy a day of fishing at the SPD annual Cops and Bobbers. The event is free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m....
IDOT is hiring winter workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival begins Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival is almost here. The festival kicks off at noon on Saturday and lasts until 5 p.m. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters will be at the festival.
Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
Ducky Derby launches Monday for local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rubber duckies will be racing at Knight's Action Park for a good cause. The 6th Annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launches at 11 a.m. Monday. All ducks purchased will be entered to race in the Ducky Derby in the Wild River at Knight's Action Park.
Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
Bat tests positive for rabies in Illinois county
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The second bat has tested positive for rabies in Champaign County. UPDATE: Illinois reports 4 rabid bats in two weeks. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urges the public to be aware of rabid animals, in particular bats. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
School districts looking for paraprofessionals
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A few local school districts are looking for more paraprofessionals. Among these districts are Springfield District 186 and Ball-Chatham School District. Paraprofessionals support students and teachers in the classroom by providing extra help. Springfield District 186 is among a few looking to hire more. “So,...
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being found inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 42-year-old man was found in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55. He was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 2
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!
