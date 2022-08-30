You'll want to dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure you have plenty of water before you head out the door Wednesday. High pressure to our east is the dominant feature influencing our weather pattern, and will drive sunny, dry, and hot conditions across northern California today. The ridge will build further west and drive dangerous heat ahead in your Labor Day Weekend forecast. Low pressure along the coast will usher in stronger southwest winds in areas just south of the Oregon border today, and those winds paired with the very dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in areas of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties from 2pm through 8pm Wednesday. We have clear skies overhead to start your Wednesday, and we'll be staying sunny the entire day. Areas of patchy smoke and haze will be abundant in areas of the Northern Mountains through the day as the 6 Rivers Complex fire continues to burn in western Trinity County. Air quality impacts will be possible from Trinity County to the north and in the northern end of the valley. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have temperatures in the 40's to 50's this morning. Winds are light and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Southwest gusts up to 35mph will be possible just south of the Oregon border, but winds are expected to stay lighter for the rest of us today. Humidity will dip to below 25 percent, and when paired with the heat and winds will give us moderate fire danger for most of our region. Elevated fire danger is expected where the Red Flag Warning has been issues in Modoc and Siskiyou Counties. High temperatures are projected to end up in the same range as they did on Tuesday, and we'll have high temperatures in the 99 to 105 degree range in the valley. Foothill and mountain areas will mostly range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.

