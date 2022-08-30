ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

California grid operator calls for voluntary conservation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Statewide Flex Alert issued for third consecutive day

CALIFORNIA - California ISO has extended the Flex Alert to Friday as temperatures will reach triple digits in many areas. The California ISO issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. It said more could be issued through the Labor Day weekend. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
actionnewsnow.com

California ISO issues Flex Alert for Wednesday, Thursday

CALIFORNIA 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - California ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to high temperatures. Later Wednesday afternoon, it extended the Flex Alert to Thursday. With the warm temperatures, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in demand. California ISO...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty Wednesday with dangerous heat ahead

You'll want to dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure you have plenty of water before you head out the door Wednesday. High pressure to our east is the dominant feature influencing our weather pattern, and will drive sunny, dry, and hot conditions across northern California today. The ridge will build further west and drive dangerous heat ahead in your Labor Day Weekend forecast. Low pressure along the coast will usher in stronger southwest winds in areas just south of the Oregon border today, and those winds paired with the very dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in areas of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties from 2pm through 8pm Wednesday. We have clear skies overhead to start your Wednesday, and we'll be staying sunny the entire day. Areas of patchy smoke and haze will be abundant in areas of the Northern Mountains through the day as the 6 Rivers Complex fire continues to burn in western Trinity County. Air quality impacts will be possible from Trinity County to the north and in the northern end of the valley. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have temperatures in the 40's to 50's this morning. Winds are light and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Southwest gusts up to 35mph will be possible just south of the Oregon border, but winds are expected to stay lighter for the rest of us today. Humidity will dip to below 25 percent, and when paired with the heat and winds will give us moderate fire danger for most of our region. Elevated fire danger is expected where the Red Flag Warning has been issues in Modoc and Siskiyou Counties. High temperatures are projected to end up in the same range as they did on Tuesday, and we'll have high temperatures in the 99 to 105 degree range in the valley. Foothill and mountain areas will mostly range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes

THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
THERMALITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy