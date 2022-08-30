ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Happy cat
3d ago

Yeah now that your husband is in jail and they're talking about doing the show without you June you decide it's time to apologize? And thru texting? Pathetic and way too late!

Reply
2
Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alana Thompson
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tmz
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Admits She's at One of the 'Lowest Times' in Her Life Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)

Cheyenne Floyd is asking Teen Mom viewers to "be kind" as she gets ready to show the "raw" and "real" truth of an incredibly difficult time of her life on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "one of the lowest times of [her] life" ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 premiere, admitting she was "really freaking out" waiting for the debut.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Ashley Judd Recalls Holding Mom Naomi's "Laboring Body" as She Died in Gut-Wrenching Essay

Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Ashley Judd is reflecting on the devastating day her mother, Naomi Judd, died. The High Crimes actress, 54, opened up about "the most shattering day of my life" in a harrowing essay for The New York Times, during which she shared that she found her mother in her dying moments after taking her own life.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance

Another week, another problematic houseguest inside the Big Brother house. As we know, being inside the Big Brother house can be extremely challenging. The social experiment exists to see who can play the best social and physical game and make it to the end without being evicted. Also, cut off from the outside world, the […] The post Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy