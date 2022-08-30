Read full article on original website
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September
ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings
After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
Why This Seasoned Investor Thinks Bitcoin Is “One Of The Worst Cryptocurrencies” Without Utility
Chief investment officer and co-founder of pioneering crypto VC fund Cyber Capital, Justin Bons, has joined the cadre of bitcoin sceptics, referring to it as “one of the worst cryptocurrencies”. Bons also portrayed the flagship cryptocurrency as a “purely speculative asset without utility”. Bitcoin’s Lack Of...
Carlossy Caterpillar: The Meme Coin Opening Up A Whole Other Level In The Crypto Space Alongside DOGE
The need to bring a lighthearted feel to cryptocurrency pushed for the invention of meme coins. Meme coins give users a sense of community, whether for entertainment or fundamental value. They hold value, provide fiscal security for their users, and are volatile. New crypto Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is a blockchain-based...
Cuprum Coin (CUC), The Crypto of the Future, debuts on Bitforex and WhiteBIT exchange
On August 16/22, 2022, Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder worth over US$60 Billion. After a successful pre-sale in October/November 2021, when Cuprum Coin company sold all intended 250,000 CUCs at $10 for 1 CUC, the IEO followed...
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why
By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
Cryptocurrencies that Cater To Their Users in 2022 – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain
Since cryptocurrency was instituted, we can only point out a few that cater to users and their aesthetics. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capturing influence with its cuteness and functionality while still making yields, and Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) attend to their users’ and developers’ needs. Below is a summary of what makes these cryptocurrencies special:
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out
Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
Jim Cramer Wonders If Crypto Should Be Reported On At All — Is The Bottom In?
CNBC “Mad Money” host says he was wrong about crypto. In the latest CNBC Mad Money episode, Jim Cramer expressed the sentiment that mainstream media houses should not report on crypto anymore, saying he was wrong about the emerging markets and that it is time people questioned the fundamentals.
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide
Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Battle Of The Meme Coins: Can Rocketize Propel Past Dogecoin and Shiba Inu When it Launches?
A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that originates from a meme or something humorous. Dogecoin (DOGE) started the trend with its launch in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. Since then, hundreds of cryptocurrencies have followed suit, trying to replicate the success of Dogecoin. However, only one has succeeded thus far, Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Bitcoin Hodlers Struggle To Get Money Back As Prices Tumble
Bitcoin investors are taking home hefty losses, currently at about $220 million/day in total, as prices tumbled further to a multi-week low of $19,864 this week. As a result, the ‘get my money back at whatever liquidity’ appears to be currently ruling the market as several investors and hodlers rushed to recover their investments, fearing the worst in the coming days.
Pundit Who Predicted Bitcoin’s Plunge To $20k Lowers Bet To $12,000
Despite stabilizing at the start of the week following a brutal sell-off last month, Bitcoin could plunge further, setting up Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies for a deeper correction, Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks has warned. Speaking to Kitco News, the pundit indicated that the bearish trend is far...
World’s First AI Strategic Copy Trading Cryptocurrency Exchange, TriiiX Bags U.S. MSB Financial License
TriiiX, an AI strategic trading and copy trading crypto exchange, has secured a US Money Service Business (MSB) license. Issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the license empowers the exchange to offer regulated financial services in the country. The world’s first...
After Binance, FTX Signs Agreement With The S.Korean City Of Busan To Launch Crypto Exchange
South Korean port city Busan has forged a partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to help the city develop a local cryptocurrency exchange and boost blockchain-based businesses. Busan Taps FTX To Boost Blockchain Adoption. South Korea’s second-biggest city Busan is looking to become a global blockchain hub. FTX will...
Cryptocurrencies Are A “Safe Alternative” In Steering Cross Broader Payments, Says Russia’s Prime Minister
Russia’s prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin has stressed the importance of incorporating digital assets in the country’s cross-broader payment structure. Speaking to bankers and government officials at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Tuesday, Mikhail stated that there was need to strengthen the country’s independence and financial self-sufficiency amidst the increasing threat of sanctions. The official also stated that the government was focused on increasing the share of international settlements in Rubles and cryptocurrencies while gradually rejecting the use of currencies of unfriendly countries.
Big Eyes Utilities Set To Transform Overshadowing The BNB And Shiba Inu Crypto Projects
Thanks to new crypto projects, users in the crypto community continue to receive better services. One new crypto project that has the potential to transform the crypto space is Big Eyes (BIG). Its funny name can be attributed to its being a meme-inspired crypto project. This crypto project will help...
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)
The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
Mintology Debuts Centric Claimable NFT Platform
Mintology, founded in 2021, is introducing a novel idea to the market this year that enables businesses of any size to connect with clients, followers, and prospects by providing NFTs gratis. The NFTs are utilised as a marketing and claimable tool. The initiative was introduced at NFT NYC, the largest...
Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Lose Weekend Gains As Whales Take Profit
In a tweet on Friday, Santiment Feed revealed that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu whales took advantage of the recent price rallies to profit on their positions as the dog-themed tokens started to see major market corrections. The on-chain analytics platform noted the correlation of whale activity with the market top.
