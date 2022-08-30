ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings

After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
Cuprum Coin (CUC), The Crypto of the Future, debuts on Bitforex and WhiteBIT exchange

On August 16/22, 2022, Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder worth over US$60 Billion. After a successful pre-sale in October/November 2021, when Cuprum Coin company sold all intended 250,000 CUCs at $10 for 1 CUC, the IEO followed...
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why

By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
Cryptocurrencies that Cater To Their Users in 2022 – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain

Since cryptocurrency was instituted, we can only point out a few that cater to users and their aesthetics. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capturing influence with its cuteness and functionality while still making yields, and Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) attend to their users’ and developers’ needs. Below is a summary of what makes these cryptocurrencies special:
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out

Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
Jim Cramer Wonders If Crypto Should Be Reported On At All — Is The Bottom In?

CNBC “Mad Money” host says he was wrong about crypto. In the latest CNBC Mad Money episode, Jim Cramer expressed the sentiment that mainstream media houses should not report on crypto anymore, saying he was wrong about the emerging markets and that it is time people questioned the fundamentals.
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide

Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Bitcoin Hodlers Struggle To Get Money Back As Prices Tumble

Bitcoin investors are taking home hefty losses, currently at about $220 million/day in total, as prices tumbled further to a multi-week low of $19,864 this week. As a result, the ‘get my money back at whatever liquidity’ appears to be currently ruling the market as several investors and hodlers rushed to recover their investments, fearing the worst in the coming days.
Pundit Who Predicted Bitcoin’s Plunge To $20k Lowers Bet To $12,000

Despite stabilizing at the start of the week following a brutal sell-off last month, Bitcoin could plunge further, setting up Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies for a deeper correction, Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks has warned. Speaking to Kitco News, the pundit indicated that the bearish trend is far...
Cryptocurrencies Are A “Safe Alternative” In Steering Cross Broader Payments, Says Russia’s Prime Minister

Russia’s prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin has stressed the importance of incorporating digital assets in the country’s cross-broader payment structure. Speaking to bankers and government officials at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Tuesday, Mikhail stated that there was need to strengthen the country’s independence and financial self-sufficiency amidst the increasing threat of sanctions. The official also stated that the government was focused on increasing the share of international settlements in Rubles and cryptocurrencies while gradually rejecting the use of currencies of unfriendly countries.
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)

The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
Mintology Debuts Centric Claimable NFT Platform

Mintology, founded in 2021, is introducing a novel idea to the market this year that enables businesses of any size to connect with clients, followers, and prospects by providing NFTs gratis. The NFTs are utilised as a marketing and claimable tool. The initiative was introduced at NFT NYC, the largest...
Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Lose Weekend Gains As Whales Take Profit

In a tweet on Friday, Santiment Feed revealed that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu whales took advantage of the recent price rallies to profit on their positions as the dog-themed tokens started to see major market corrections. The on-chain analytics platform noted the correlation of whale activity with the market top.
