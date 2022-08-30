Read full article on original website
Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law
Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
State Sen. Kevin Kelly (opinion): Democrats push fear rather than their record of missed opportunity
Connecticut families are struggling, and the Senate Democratic leaders appear clueless as to why (“Stressed out, cynical, upset? Thank a Republican,” Aug 13, 2022). It’s obvious to anyone who walks in the shoes of a working- or middle-class family that people are stressed because of the hardships they face in Connecticut, a state long controlled by Democrats who have the political power to solve these issues.
Opinion: Let’s focus on solutions to health care affordability
I attended a hearing in Hartford on Monday, Aug. 15 on the proposed insurance rate hikes of 20 percent or more for the Connecticut Health Exchange in 2023. The increases are unreasonable and untimely for our families and small businesses already struggling with rising prices. I was glad a wide range of elected officials and citizens came together to question this proposal and I agree with the resounding consensus: the proposed rate hikes must be rejected.
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination
When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
In CT this Labor Day weekend, expect more traffic on the roads, at the airports
Residents across Connecticut can expect to see more traffic on the roads and in the air this Labor Day weekend as families venture out for their last trips of the summer. Road trips are popular over the three-day weekend, with many residents driving to see friends and family, host barbecues or picnics, or go to the beaches. Connecticut State Police said traffic will likely be heavy over the long holiday weekend, so people should leave plenty of time to reach their destinations.
Bradley airport to launch flight from Connecticut to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport will launch flights to Jamaica in December, with Spirit Airlines’ announcement Thursday of a new route to Montego Bay fulfilling longstanding efforts to establish nonstop service between Connecticut and the Caribbean nation. For many years, a number of elected officials and other...
CT State Police to ramp up enforcement over Labor Day weekend
Motorists may notice greater police presence on state roadways Thursday through Monday. That’s because Connecticut State Police are planning to ramp up enforcement this Labor Day weekend with DUI roving patrols throughout the Troop A geographical area. The roving patrols will be in addition to the agency’s normal patrol...
