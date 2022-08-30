Read full article on original website
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance Scam
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lot
Shaq's Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
Cooking studio Flavors on Fire now open in Katy
Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 with around 100 people attending. (Courtesy Flavors on Fire) Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 for its cooking studio at 1806 Ave. D, Ste. 102, Katy. The studio offers hands-on classes, children's cooking camps, chef’s table dining and private group events for team building, birthday parties or wedding showers. Owner and Head Chef Tim van Ee grew up in Europe. His wife, Patricia van Ee, is a sommelier and selects the wines.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market
The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
houstoniamag.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston
Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear
The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
fox26houston.com
Woman injured after part of building facade falls at downtown Houston aquarium
HOUSTON - Repair work is underway after a piece of building facade at the downtown Houston aquarium fell on Friday night. According to Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, they responded to a ‘building collapse’ call at the aquarium. Harrison said a piece of metal facade fell off the building...
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
fox26houston.com
Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival returns to Dickinson after 5-year hiatus
DICKINSON, Texas - After a five-year hiatus, the City of Dickinson will be bringing back its inaugural music festival during the Labor Day weekend. The Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate kicks off Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 following a five-year break after Hurricane Harvey.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with raffle and free food
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates its 25th birthday Sept. 1. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) The bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary Sept. 1 with a giveaway of free a cakes to each store's first 250 guests as well as an online contest to win $25,000 with $100 prizes for 25 runners-up.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
houstononthecheap.com
Houston breakfast places – Best cheap restaurants & breakfast spots near you
Tacos are life. We get it – we understand. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but it isn’t always cheap and you don’t always want tacos! That’s why we’ve wrangled together a guide for the best places to grab breakfast without breaking the bank.
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
