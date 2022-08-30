Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO