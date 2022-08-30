ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Cooking studio Flavors on Fire now open in Katy

Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 with around 100 people attending. (Courtesy Flavors on Fire) Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 for its cooking studio at 1806 Ave. D, Ste. 102, Katy. The studio offers hands-on classes, children's cooking camps, chef’s table dining and private group events for team building, birthday parties or wedding showers. Owner and Head Chef Tim van Ee grew up in Europe. His wife, Patricia van Ee, is a sommelier and selects the wines.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
houstoniamag.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston

Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Second location of Orleans Seafood Kitchen now open in Fulshear

The menu includes seafood gumbo, etoufee, po'boys, char-grilled oysters and boiled crawfish when in season. (Courtesy Becca Wright/Orleans Seafood Kitchen) Orleans Seafood Kitchen opened its second location Aug. 25 at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear. The Cajun restaurant is owned and operated by Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla, who opened the first location in Katy in 2008.
FULSHEAR, TX
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball

TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location

A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX

