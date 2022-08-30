ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

United Way of Southeastern Idaho to host campaign kick-off breakfast Sept. 13

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Sept. 13 from 8-10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion.

Breakfast will be catered by Thanks a Brunch food truck and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a suggested donation price of $15 and are available HERE .

“We are so excited to introduce our United Way of Southeastern Idaho campaign theme for the next two years – ‘Teaming up for Tomorrow 2025’,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement. “We are teaming up with powerful partners today to create a healthier, more financially stable and educated Southeastern Idaho tomorrow.”

Each dollar from this event will go to United Way’s Community Giving Campaign, which supports local nonprofit programs that help Southeastern Idaho families in need.

The Campaign Kick-off Breakfast is a chance to announce and celebrate United Way’s annual fundraising campaign as well as honor its nonprofit partners and friends.

United Way CEO Shantay Bloxham and Campaign Chair Keith Zundel will give a short presentation at 8:30 a.m. and the event also will include check presentations from Portneuf Health Trust and Bank of Idaho.

