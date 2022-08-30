After Sydney Sweeney Defended Hoedown Party With MAGA-Inspired Gear Tomi Lahren Has Weighed In

Sydney Sweeney may be basking in the glow of the Hollywood spotlight at this point in her career, but she’s definitely no stranger to the downfalls that come with all the attention. The actress, who is nominated for two 2022 Emmy Awards for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria , faced backlash after throwing her mother a birthday party with what appeared to be MAGA-themed party hats. When she attempted to mollify the situation on social media, however, Sweeney and her fanbase caught the attention of Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren.

Outspoken conservative Tomi Lahren took issue with Sydney Sweeney feeling the need to defend herself, after many people following her social media accounts were upset by the hoedown she threw for her mom for her 60th birthday. Custom red caps at the party read, “Make Sixty Great Again,” in an obvious reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, and at least one partygoer was seen wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. Lahren added her 2 cents to the situation, saying on Fox News Radio :

It is utterly ridiculous that those on the Left are so intolerant and unloving they feel the need to shame others, and for a birthday party no less! Newsflash leftists, half OR MORE of this country is made up of conservatives and/or Trump supporters and if the sight of that triggers you to such an extent, look away! And to Sydney Sweeney I say, stand strong and NEVER bow to the blood-thirsty mob! Happy Birthday to your mom. God bless and take care!

While it was all obviously cloaked in criticisms aimed at Sweeney's more aghast followers, Tomi Lahren did at least wish the White Lotus star's mom a happy b-day, among other kind wishes. Any port in a politically skewed storm.

Sydney Sweeney had shared a handful of photos and videos on Instagram from the surprise hoedown in Idaho, and it appeared to be quite the good time outside of all things clothing-related. The party featured a mechanical bull, a photo booth, and it looks like plenty of line dancing. But many fans were preoccupied with the wardrobe options chosen by the revelers on her post, and focused on that instead.

Her brother Trent Sweeney shared photos to his Instagram as well, noting in his caption that the red caps were custom-made to acknowledge their mother’s age. However, the MAGA implication was enough to infuriate some fans, causing the star of the upcoming superhero film Madame Web to make a statement on Twitter and explain that the birthday party was not meant to be a political statement. She said:

See more

This brouhaha comes not long after the Euphoria actress was sued for allegedly backing out of a deal with the swimwear line with LA Collective . After Sydney Sweeney apparently decided not to follow through on the swimsuit deal because of negative customer feedback, the company filed a lawsuit in which it attacked the actress for the nature of her work, including the frequent nude scenes in Euphoria . Sweeney’s lawyer fired back that LA Collective’s tactics were “disgusting and offensive to women.”

Hopefully Sydney Sweeney’s public-facing luck turns around before the Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The White Lotus . Both of those series can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription . The Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 12, on NBC.

Tomi Lahren, meanwhile, can be seen on No Interruption with a Fox Nation subscription and on Tomi Lahren is Fearless at 7 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on OutKick .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.