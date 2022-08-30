ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Candidate for Clark County administrator arrested on suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An attorney and candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, according to an arrest report. A Las Vegas Metropolitan police lieutenant stopped Patsy Brown shortly after midnight on Friday, Aug. 26, after seeing her car...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Father charged with murder in 5-month-old sons overdose death

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local father is behind bars after police discovered his infant son died from an apparent overdose. Enrique Escobar was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of his 5-month-old son back in April. According to an arrest report, the infant was found with...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Women arrested for burglary at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport. Alexandria Tefft was seen on camera stealing two suitcases from Southwest airlines baggage. Cameras later found Tefft with Australiana Peterson taking a blue roller bag from Spirit airlines. Police searched Tefft's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
