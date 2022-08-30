Read full article on original website
Arrest report: Woman at airport said police bothered her because she's 'good looking'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested at the Las Vegas airport after allegedly skipping out on a bill and later claiming officers were harassing her because she's "good looking," according to a police report. Hend Bustami, 28, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of...
Candidate for Clark County administrator arrested on suspicion of DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An attorney and candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, according to an arrest report. A Las Vegas Metropolitan police lieutenant stopped Patsy Brown shortly after midnight on Friday, Aug. 26, after seeing her car...
Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
4 corrections officers face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Four corrections officers at a Nevada prison are facing charges in connection with a riot last December that officials first described as a “disturbance,” documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Thursday said.
Las Vegas father charged with murder after 5-month-old's fatal overdose
According to a police report released on Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Enrique Escobar after it was determined that the child was “incapable of accessing the Benadryl on his own.”
Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport claims it was because of her 'good looks'
Las Vegas police arrested a woman at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Las Vegas woman allegedly claims she was arrested because cops had 'never seen anyone as pretty'
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who allegedly dined and dashed at the airport claims she was being harassed by cops because they had "never seen anyone as pretty as her." According to the police report cited by KLAS-TV, Hend Bustami reportedly went to Chili's at the Las Vegas...
Welfare of rescued dogs a focus in Nye County
Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made.
Father charged with murder in 5-month-old sons overdose death
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local father is behind bars after police discovered his infant son died from an apparent overdose. Enrique Escobar was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of his 5-month-old son back in April. According to an arrest report, the infant was found with...
North Las Vegas police share warning after ‘young’ driver rolls SUV when speeding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is sharing a warning for all new motorists after a “young” driver rolled an SUV when they were speeding Tuesday night. According to police, the incident occurred Aug. 30 when the “young” driver was traveling at a...
Women arrested for burglary at Harry Reid International Airport
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport. Alexandria Tefft was seen on camera stealing two suitcases from Southwest airlines baggage. Cameras later found Tefft with Australiana Peterson taking a blue roller bag from Spirit airlines. Police searched Tefft's...
‘You have to pay for that!’ Man, 84, battered, accused of stealing from Las Vegas-area Sprouts in exchange mix-up, lawsuit says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man is suing Sprouts, alleging that employees and security accused him of stealing an item that he had exchanged before battering and assaulting him. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said James Chiaputti bought something from a Sprouts located in Henderson on Aug. 6 and went to a different Sprouts in […]
Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison today for committing financial fraud against the elderly.
Wife claims domestic violence in deadly crime spree across Las Vegas area, Arizona
A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law claims she was the victim of domestic violence and is seeking a trial independent of her two co-defendants, court records said.
Only on 8: Business owner claims customer paid for services with fake money, teen injured in process
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of dollars of fake money and an injured son. That is what a small business owner said she was left with after customers came to pick up their orders. The incident occurred in the east valley back in late August of this year. Jessica Saucedo spoke to 8 News Now […]
Las Vegas police search for smash-and-grab suspect disguised as woman who stole $130K in jewelry
Police are searching for a man who reportedly dressed as a woman and robbed two jewelry stores on the Las Vegas Strip, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.
Deceased, frozen puppies, starving animals discovered among 300 dogs at Nye County property, report says
Some of the 300 dogs seized as part of an animal abuse investigation were euthanized on site due to their condition -- others were found dead -- as detectives lay out how they found some of the animals starving, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Wednesday said.
Arrest report: Woman said she drank before crash that injured two young children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman told police that she drank alcohol before getting into a crash in North Las Vegas that injured two young children, one critically, according to an arrest report. Kazjah Dillon, 24, was arrested after the crash at an apartment complex at Camino Al Norte...
Metro looking for suspects in a recent spree of burglaries
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects responsible for a recent spree of burglaries. Metro says 17 businesses have been hit since August 22nd.
