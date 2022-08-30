Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Taft Midway Driller
Around Kern County, Episode 37
On this week's Around Kern County, we spotlight National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month, provide details on September's hazardous waste and bulky waste collection events, and highlight our upcoming Kern County Career Expo!
thesungazette.com
Former Tulare police chief becomes a marshal
TULARE – Retired police chief Wes Hensley thought he was done leading, but not for long as he leads this year’s fair parade as the grand marshall. This year the Tulare County Fair is honoring one of the city’s most recent retirees as grand marshal. Hensely said he is honored to have been chosen, after spending so much of his career on the other side, making sure things ran smoothly.
Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 1, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted parolee at-large and Wasco gang member. Marshals are looking for Joel Arrazate, 23. He is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, vandalism, battery on a person and carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
Family of slain correctional counselor speaks out on tragic loss
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Their grief is now a constant companion. The family of slain correctional counselor and Navy Veteran Benny Alcala Jr. is still reeling from the senseless shooting death which led to a tragic loss now looming over them. It’s nearing a week since the family lost the one they called ‘the peacekeeper […]
Pedestrian severely injured after getting struck by 2 vehicles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck twice by vehicles and critically injured in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to police. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 9:43 p.m. on Brundage Lane near P Street and suffered major injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical. According […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHP: Motorcyclist killed in Arvin crash
The California Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old motorcyclist from Bakersfield was killed early Thursday morning after crashing with a vehicle in Arvin.
Bakersfield man indicted in illegal possession of firearm
A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Family, friends gather to remember Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash
The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person taken into custody following stand-off in Delano
According to the McFarland Police Department, one person was arrested in the SWAT stand-off in Delano on Thursday night.
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
thesungazette.com
Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms
TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
Two students in Kern County arrested for bringing guns to school
Parents at two different high schools in Kern County got concerning calls Monday about a student on campus with a gun.
Man killed in McFarland shooting identified
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
12-year-old still missing after 2 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
Comments / 0