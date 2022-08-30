Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
Labor Day weekend may drive traffic up in IA, officials ask Iowans to drive responsibly
DES MOINES, Iowa — As we head into Labor Day weekend, responsible driving is a top priority for the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Whether attending a cookout or spending the day at the lake, a popular Labor Day weekend this year means Iowa’s roads will see more traffic.
Family sues Adventureland, state of Iowa after child dies on ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of a child that died on an Adventureland ride is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died on the Raging River ride when his draft overturned. The family is suing the state for almost $100 million, saying the Division of Labor...
Travel Iowa
Jessica O'Riley joins Nick Weig to discussing the different events going on in Iowa this month. For more information head over to Travel Iowa . by clicking here.
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
AAA to offer free 'Tow to Go' program this weekend to prevent drinking & driving
For this Labor Day weekend, AAA is reactivating its 'Tow to Go' program, meaning drivers call and get their car towed home for free. AAA says this should only be used as a last resort. "Keep in mind is that this should be used as a last resort, if something...
