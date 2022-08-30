ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Governor Reynolds' Office says no migrants being bused to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City will not be getting migrants bused in from Texas, Governor Kim Reynolds' officer confirmed to Iowa's News Now Thursday afternoon. There had been questions over what other U.S. cities could next see busloads of migrants after Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to send more to other U.S. Cities.
Family sues Adventureland, state of Iowa after child dies on ride

DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of a child that died on an Adventureland ride is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died on the Raging River ride when his draft overturned. The family is suing the state for almost $100 million, saying the Division of Labor...
Travel Iowa

Jessica O'Riley joins Nick Weig to discussing the different events going on in Iowa this month. For more information head over to Travel Iowa . by clicking here.
