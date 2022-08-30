ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

CRN’s New 184-Foot ‘Lifestyle Explorer’ Has an Epic Beach Club With a Hidden Swim Platform

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago

CRN ’s latest superyacht concept is elegance up front and party in the back.

The new 184-footer, which the Italian yard has labeled a “lifestyle explorer,” sports long, clean lines, a horizontal bow and one hell of an epic beach club aft.

CRN once again enlisted Omega Architects to spearhead the design. The duo has already delivered two custom vessels this year, including the colorful 203-foot Rio and the all-aluminum 171-foot Ciao . Omega was also responsible for the sleek exterior of CRN’s fourth-largest superyacht Yalla, which hit the seas in 2014.

The newcomer takes design cues from its three predecessors but is distinguished by a number of innovative features. The aft decks, for instance, have a similar setup to Ciao’s but are bigger in size. The beach club has been cleverly tucked away underneath the main deck, while the sizable swim platform of nearly 540 square feet sits flush with the waterline.

Instead of adding the typical cascading stairs to connect the aft decks, Omega purposefully kept the areas separate to create more privacy. This also meant the architects could increase the size of the main deck and the living quarters.

Of course, the vessel has plenty of spots for relaxing inside and out. The main deck is fitted with a large Jacuzzi that separates the lounge and dining area. The upper deck is partially covered and can be enjoyed in all manner of weather conditions. It also flows onto a corridor that allows seafarers to travel between the fore and aft. The sundeck, meanwhile, sports a second smaller Jacuzzi that comes with panoramic views.

Like any good explorer, CRN’s creation offers a large amount of storage space forward for your water toys, tenders and dayboats. There are no details regarding propulsion as yet, but Rio is powered by two Caterpillar engines that result in a top speed of 15 knots.

Ciao and Rio will both be presented at the upcoming 2022 Monaco Yacht Show in September. The new concept will be developed in further detail should it attract a prospective buyer.

Click here to see all the photos of CRN’s new explorer concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJEV1_0hb9DNo900
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet’s New Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Is a Bonkers Smurf Blue

The world’s most famous sports watch is ready for its blue period. Since its debut way back in 1972, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch has been released in a dizzying array of ceramic cases. The Swiss watchmaker has now unveiled the first Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar to be crafted entirely in vibrant blue ceramic. The new model—Ref. 26579CS—dons the Smurf-like hue across its 41 mm case and matching bracelet. The color also saturates the signature Royal Oak grande tapisserie dial, with day, date, month, moon phase and leap-year indicators. Even the inner bezel is highlighted with the shade. For a touch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Travel Trailers#Carnival#Design#Toys#Vehicles#Italian
Robb Report

Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

These Hybrid VTOLs Fly Faster and Farther Than Pure Electric Aircraft

Sticking a small “e” in front of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft changes everything. The e designator—standing for electric—means battery packs connected to electric motors. These quiet, carbon-emissions-free craft have so far been the darlings in an industry with a reputation as a big polluter. Joby, Illium, Archer, Wisk and eHang, among many others, have attracted serious investors as they race each other towards certification. The fastest known eVTOL in development is the Joby S4, with a top speed of 205 mph and 150-mile range. But recently Horizon Aircraft showed off a half-scale prototype of its Cavorite X5 VTOL, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This $33.5 Million Park City Mansion Was Designed to Look Like the Set of a Bond Movie

The James Bond franchise has inspired luxury superyachts, high-end travel packages and designer sunglasses. Now we can add multimillion-dollar mansions to that list. Developer Matt Alcone of Alcone Ventures is building a new manse in Park City, Utah, that takes design cues from a striking glass pad seen in 2015’s Spectre. That’s not the $33.5 million estate’s only selling point, either. The aptly named Snowfall is the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the ritzy Deer Valley Resort, according to listing agent Steve Jury of Keller Williams Park City. It’s also one of the priciest listings in the Beehive...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Greubel Forsey’s New Stripped Down GMT Watch Takes Aim at a Younger Crowd

Collectors of the Swiss watch brand Greubel Forsey breathe the industry’s most rarefied air. That’s because, since its founding in 2004, the company has crafted only highly complicated timepieces with dizzying price tags—in some cases, up to nearly $1.2 million. Now, though, the La Chaux-de-Fonds–based watchmaker is hoping to reach a somewhat more earthbound stratum of enthusiasts. During Geneva Watch Days in August, the brand—named for its cofounders, French watchmaker Robert Greubel and his British counterpart, Stephen Forsey—introduced a new take on its signature GMT model. And the piece, designed with a more contemporary look to appeal to a slightly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $75 Million Palm Beach Estate Comes with a Private Dock and Heavy-Duty Boat Lift

This Palm Beach pad is perfect for water lovers. Located in the Gold Coast city of Manalapan, Villa Oceano Azul squeezes a ton of glitzy amenities into one two-acre oceanfront parcel. The sprawling manse, which just hit the market for a cool $74.9 million, boasts not one but two pools and a private dock with a 20,000-pound boat lift and Jet Ski pads. It showcases the best of South Florida’s barrier island, too, with panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Spanning an impressive 20,712 square feet, the seven-bedroom abode marries a Mediterranean facade with seaside-chic interiors penned by...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park

A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Robb Report

The 20-Car Garage in This $43 Million Dallas Mansion Can Charge 8 EVs at Once

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this palatial home in University Park and its lofty price tag. A Dallas mega-mansion years in the making has finally come onto the market and it’s primed to be the most expensive listing in town. The lavish, European-inspired estate is asking a whopping $43 million and was reportedly custom built by real estate investor and homeowner, Christy Thompson. The chateau-esque structure has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms—none of which are alike. “We’re four years in and ready to be finished, with final details expected to be completed in the fall. We’re 98 percent finished inside,” listing agent Diane Stewart...
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Foiled! This New Explorer Power Cat Takes an Essential Design Cue From America’s Cup Raceboats

Foils are a big thing on America’s Cup raceboats, more contemporary sail-racing series like SailGP, or even the single-handed, round-the-world Vendee Globe. These foils lift the hull above the waves, running on slender blades that give the boat greater speed and efficiency. The concept hasn’t been applied widely to powerboats, though several power-cat builders have created fixed foils that provide efficiency without the sailboats’ daredevil heights above the water. Netherlands-based Vandal Marine, better known for its yacht tenders and chase boats, is getting into the foiling world with its new “foil-assisted” Explorer range.  The 46-foot power cats will be introduced at next...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water

The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Rare and Flawless 11 Carat Pink Diamond Could Fetch $21 Million at Auction

It’s been nearly two years since the closure of the Argyle Mine in Western Australia, the source of more than 90 percent of the world’s pink diamonds, and demand for the rarefied gems has trended upward in the face of rapidly dwindling supply. Just how much demand has grown should become clearer on October 5, when Sotheby’s Hong Kong will offer the 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star in a standalone, single-lot auction. The gem derives its name from two of history’s most famous pink diamonds, the Williamson—a 23.60-carat stone presented to then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip as a wedding gift in 1947 by...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet

Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave

The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Robb Report

Rand’s Sporty New 22-Foot Powerboat Can Reach a Blistering 50 Knots at Full Tilt

Rand’s latest powerboat brings a whole new meaning to “versatile.” The sporty 22-footer, christened simply Source 22, has a flexible layout to accommodate all manner of ocean activities and can be equipped with either diesel or electric propulsion. Opt for the latter and you’ll also have the fastest electric boat on the market, according to the Danish yard. Inspired by high-end sports cars, Source 22 features a sleek hull designed for speed and efficiency. Like a race boat, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width to improve performance. It promises 30 percent less consumption of fuel and electricity when traveling...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy