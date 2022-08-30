ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman falls through bathroom floor in NYC, lands in basement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoFHY_0hb9CUhn00

New York City ( WPIX ) — A woman fell from her apartment bathroom into the basement of her building when the floor partially collapsed on Sunday morning, police in New York City said.

The woman, 28, was a tenant in a first-floor apartment of the Bronx building, a representative for the city’s Department of Buildings confirmed. Inspectors with the department said she suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Inspectors with the DOB ultimately determined that the floor — specifically, a 4-foot-by-2-foot section directly in front of the shower and toilet — collapsed due to a lack of proper maintenance.

“As a result, DOB has issued a violation to the landlord for failure to properly maintain the building,” the DOB confirmed in an email.

The building’s owner has also been ordered to hire a professional engineer to conduct an inspection and file a report on the structural stability of the rest of the apartment, the DOB said.

In the meantime, a partial vacate order was issued for the impacted apartment and the area of the cellar below it.

“DOB Engineers will be following up with the building owner and their contracted engineer,” the DOB said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

How you could be Powerball’s first millionaire of new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery insider will win a trip to New York City and a chance to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Beginning Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 30, Mississippi Lottery insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy