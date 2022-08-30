Read full article on original website
Lea Michele Addresses Bullying Claims Ahead of 'Funny Girl' Debut
Lea Michele is one of pop culture's most polarizing figures. Looking past the imprint she left on a generation as Rachel Berry in the hit TV show Glee, allegations of Michele creating a toxic work environment on set caused many to reevaluate her legacy. In a profile published in the...
Cafuné Takes Us on the Road With CHVRCHES
At its core, Cafuné is built around friendship. Since members Noah Yoo and Sedona Schat met in college, the two bonded over their love of music. After many years, a grueling pandemic and the expected ebbs and flows of friendship, the two finally released their debut, Running, in 2021. From then on, the only way was up.
Leon Thomas Takes Us Behind The Scenes For "Love Jones"
From actor to in-demand producer and songwriter, the 29-year-old has collaborated with everyone from Drake to Ariana Grande. He has earned himself a Grammy nomination for co-writing "Gold Roses" by Rick Ross and has credits on countless albums for the world's biggest stars. While not a stranger to being the lead artist, he's making his presence known even louder after being announced as the first signee on Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records back in May.
Britney Spears Responds to Son's Support of Jamie Spears
Britney Spears is addressing her younger son's recent comments about their relationship and her conservatorship. Amidst her ongoing feud with Kevin Federline, the pop icon's ex-husband had their son, Jayden James Federline, join him for another interview with The Daily Mail, where the 15-year-old talked about where he and brother Sean Preston Federline, 16, stand with their mother. And as part of this conversation, Jayden explained why they chose to skip Britney's June wedding to model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari — much to his mother's obvious distress.
Gorillaz Announce New Album, 'Cracker Island'
While some virtual acts face their quick downfall, the Gorillaz have prevailed for over two decades. Today, they finally announce their eighth studio album, Cracker Island(February 24, Warner Records), and share the album's star-studded second single, "New Gold." Aided by Australian rockers Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown, "New...
ODESZA Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage of 'The Last Goodbye'
ODESZA has captured hearts and dancefloors all over the world for their immersive take on electronic dance music. Today, they share special behind-the-scenes footage of "The Last Goodbye," the title track of their latest album. The song centers around a striking sample of Bettye LaVette's 1965 song "Let Me Down...
Ana de Armas Criticizes NC-17 Rating For Marilyn Monroe Film
Ana de Armas has no idea what's motivating the Motion Picture Association. In an era of gritty realist cinema, it can be hard to find a film without sex, violence and/or drugs, especially if we're talking fictionalized biopics. After all, many of these figures existed during a time when prescription pills were king and Hollywood was just starting to figure out that "sex sells," a concept that was solidified through film legends like Marilyn Monroe. And as a woman whose tragic story of ill-fated romance and addiction has became one of pop culture's most famous cautionary tales about the pitfalls of fame, it only makes sense that her new Netflix film, Blonde, would raise at least a few eyebrow.
Feist Exits Arcade Fire Tour
Last weekend, shockwaves were sent across the indie rock community after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were publicized against Arcade Fire singer Win Butler. In the midst of a U.K. and Ireland tour, supporting act Feist penned an open letter to her social media accounts announcing that she will not open for the band for the remainder of the dates.
Azealia Banks Will Have Fashion Girlies Saying 'Pra-Da-Da'
Queen of social media Azealia Banks is on a roll with surprise, new releases. Hot off the announcement earlier this month of her forthcoming reality show, Banks dropped a sneak peek of her track, “New Bottega,” on her Instagram this week.
Timothée Chalamet Shows Some Skin in Venice
Internet’s favorite Victorian doll Timothée Chalamet stepped out onto the red carpet at The Venice Film Festival wearing a sultry red backless top and trousers designed by Haider Ackermann. Chalamet is a longtime Ackermann fan, famously sporting a plain t-shirt and backpack to his show in 2019. —...
Kylie Jenner Responds to Fan Accusing Her of Trying to Be 'Relatable'
Kylie Jenner is trying to prove that she's just like us. Earlier this week, the makeup mogul took to her TikTok to post a two minute-long video of herself showing off her new collection of Kylie Cosmetics lip kits while sitting in her car behind the steering wheel, during which she accidentally dropped her phone mid-application. And while we've all experienced a case of the butterfingers before, a few fans were skeptical about the authenticity of Jenner's phone tumble, to the point where one person even went so far as to accuse her of trying to pander to her audience by doing something "relatable."
Demi Lovato Regrets Making Their Sobriety Documentaries
Demi Lovato has one regret about the recovery journey. As you probably aware, the 30-year-old musician has always been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, who's made destigmatization a priority by being extremely candid about their own ongoing struggles with substance abuse. However, it turns out that she now wishes she was able to take a few things back, specifically the documentaries she made about her sobriety journey, including 2012's Stay Strong, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil.
Quenlin Blackwell Needs Her Own Show
Story by Sandra Song / Photography by Byron Spencer / Fashion by Heather Picchiottino / Hair by Davontae Washington / Makeup by Kenya Alexis. When I tell Quenlin Blackwell that most young Americans want to be career influencers, the only thing she can do is gape and let out an emphatic "that’s fucking horrifying." It’s the first time she’s looked visibly perturbed during our Zoom interview, extremely unsettled by the premise of there being "no doctors in 10 years" if 86% of the incoming workforce go down the path of photo editing, brand sponsorships and product peddling.
