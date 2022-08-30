Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Frisco Public Library Joins TikTok Trend
“He’s a 10, but he keeps his mentally unstable wife locked in the attic.” Does that sound familiar? If you were thinking of Charlotte Brontë’s well-known novel Jane Eyre, you are correct. A popular TikTok trend left the app and made its way onto the Frisco...
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond
If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
44% Increase In Demand Of Food Assistance In 2021, Reports North Texas Nonprofit
As previously covered by Local Profile in July, Collin County nonprofit The Storehouse launched The Academy, a learning program focused on providing tools to develop language, job and life skills for those enrolled. After the success of the ten-week pilot program, 400 people tried to sign up for courses starting this fall.
Dr. Beatrice King Wants To Empower The Younger Generations
As a lawyer, a minister, and an activist, Dr. Bernice King aims to raise awareness of social causes. Maintaining the nonviolent modus operandi of her father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., King is the CEO of The King Center, where she ensures that her dad’s philosophy and nonviolent methodology are integrated into media, government and education.
55 DFW Workers Laid Off After Amazon Warehouse Closure
On August 24, the Dallas-based company Southern Star Express LLC informed the Texas Workforce Commission of 55 imminent layoffs at its Arlington location. The company was a delivery service partner for the online retail giant Amazon. According to Dallas Business Journal, Amazon abruptly ended its contract with Southern Star Express on August 23.
The Hub In Allen Is Adding 200 Employees To their Newest Venue
In March 2022, The Hub announced it broke ground on a 2.77-acre venue at The Farm in Allen. The new open-air entertainment destination will be three times the size of the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and will feature a food hall with a variety of restaurants, retail and daily family-friendly events.
Frisco Named Best Place To Buy A Home In The US
If you are thinking about making the move to a new city, now is the time. Frisco was named the best place to buy a home by WalletHub, a personal finance website (via Newsbreak). The company made their final decision on the best place to buy a home by looking...
Frisco Will Be Telecommunications Company ExteNet Systems’ New Home
Illinois-based ExteNet Systems, a communications network infrastructure company, announced that it’s moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas by early 2023. As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming an attractive destination for businesses from different areas of industry. ExteNet Systems’ move comes on top of a series of companies landing in the DFW area.
City Council Dedicated $138,000 For Homeless
The Plano city council continues to help the homeless through new funds and partnerships. The council approved a contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to provide services such as case management and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness. The city council met on August 22 to...
Report: DFW Million-Dollar Houses Are Smaller Due To Shrinkflation
If you’ve been looking for homes to buy in North Texas, you might have noticed. They sure seem to be getting smaller. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the hottest housing market in recent history, according to a recent report by Zillow (via Candy’s Dirt). The 20%-plus home value increase and the historic low levels of for-sale inventory caused houses to sell for $1 million (and up) more often than the years before the pandemic. But for buyers, these $1 million homes might look different of what they expected.
Peaceful Rally At Haggard Park
On Saturday, August 27, a peaceful rally was held at Haggard Park in Plano. The rally was in response to a recent incident in which a woman was accused of threatening and assaulting a group of South Asian women, shown through a a viral cell phone video. A Texas-based group...
First Look At The Dallas Cowboys’ New Food Options
With NFL football season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the new food options at AT&T Stadium. For the 2022 – 2023 Dallas Cowboys season, a bevy of new eats are on the menu that will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look! Official descriptions below:
The Women In Business Interview: Myrna Estrada
Myrna Estrada is the vice president and regional general manager for Liberty Mutual’s Safeco Insurance Central Region. She began her career at age 19 as the personal assistant to the vice president of the underwriting department. She worked her way up through the company and now manages the distribution of products to more than one million customers. Estrada spoke at the 2018 Women in Business Summit.
Breakfast Tastes Delicious Anytime At Brunch Club
Chef Brett Curtis likes breakfast. A lot. “Brunch Club was inspired by my love for breakfast,” Curtis tells Local Profile. “I eat breakfast for dinner multiple days a week.” And yes, the restaurant’s name is a riff on the classic 1980s movie The Breakfast Club.
Church In McKinney, Texas Vandalized With Racist And Antisemitic Graffiti For A Second Time
Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive was vandalized with graffiti showing swastikas and other hate speech. The vandalism was found before the Sunday service on August 28, when an employee discovered a racist slur spray painted on the building. A large number of swastikas along with profanities littered the walls by an entrance with a message reading, “Not my best work yet…”
Frisco Fourth-Grader Codes App For Kids
Kids are told since they are young to learn how to share, but it is sometimes easier said than done. Ten-year-old Saliha Abbas, a fourth-grade student at Jim Spradley Elementary in Frisco, designed an app that will allow children and families to trade and give away toys they no longer need.
H-E-B Will Donate $10,000 To Frisco ISD
H-E-B isn’t only expanding into North Texas, it is giving back. The Texas-based supermarket chain announced a $10,000 donation to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. The gift will be made Saturday during halftime at the FC Dallas game against Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium. Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B’s Senior...
Threat Made To Frisco High School
Last night the Frisco Police Department became aware of a threat of potential violence made on social media against Frisco High School. Detectives investigated the social media post and identified that there was no active threat to the school, staff or students. No specific details of the threat are yet...
The Women In Business Interview: Laura Maxwell
Laura Maxwell is the senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo Foods North America. In this role, she’s responsible for an array of logistics, including field manufacturing, warehouse, transport and in-market operations, with an eye on not only commercial growth but also quality, safety and sustainability. Maxwell spoke at the 2019 Women in Business Summit.
The City Of Dallas Names Nominees For Its First Economic Development Corporation Board
On Wednesday, August 24, the Dallas City Council named the fifteen nominees for the board of directors of the new economic development corporation (EDC). The creation of the new entity was one of the city’s six-point strategy to make Dallas a hotbed for business attraction, as mentioned in Mayor Johnson’s state of the city address in November 2021. “Dallas is the economic engine for this entire region, and we need to start acting like it,” said Johnson at the time.
